Georgia favored by historically high number over Florida in annual rivalry
Most expected No. 1-ranked Georgia to be favored over Florida this season, but the two-touchdown spread per VegasInsider.com (14.5) is the second-largest in the series history, per UGA sports historian Patrick Garbin.
The Bulldogs were favored by 21 in 1971.
The Bulldogs (7-0, 5-0 SEC) face the Gators (4-3, 2-3) at 3:30 p.m. Saturday in Jacksonville, Fla., at TIAA Bank Field.
DawgNation.com.
©2021 Cox Media Group
Comments / 0