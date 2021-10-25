CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Georgia favored by historically high number over Florida in annual rivalry

By Mike Griffith, DawgNation.com
 8 days ago
Georgia v Auburn AUBURN, ALABAMA - OCTOBER 09: Head coach Kirby Smart of the Georgia Bulldogs yells to his team against the Auburn Tigers during the first half at Jordan-Hare Stadium on October 09, 2021 in Auburn, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Most expected No. 1-ranked Georgia to be favored over Florida this season, but the two-touchdown spread per VegasInsider.com (14.5) is the second-largest in the series history, per UGA sports historian Patrick Garbin.

The Bulldogs were favored by 21 in 1971.

The Bulldogs (7-0, 5-0 SEC) face the Gators (4-3, 2-3) at 3:30 p.m. Saturday in Jacksonville, Fla., at TIAA Bank Field.

