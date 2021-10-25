Sudan coup: A really simple guide

Monday’s apparently successful military coup in Sudan comes after weeks of spiraling political tension — and growing signs of a potential breakdown in that country’s democratic transition. A popular uprising toppled the dictatorship of President Omar Hassan al-Bashir in April 2019, whereupon the country’s military and civilian leaders formally agreed to share power until free and fair elections in 2023. Yet officers and militia leaders, with murky ties to the ousted regime, have steadily undermined the process. An attempted coup on Sept. 21 failed, but destabilization of Sudan continued, through orchestrated protests in the capital, Khartoum, and strategic Port Sudan on the Red Sea — until Monday’s putsch, led by army chief Lt. Gen. Abdel Fattah al-Burhan.
