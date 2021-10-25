CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sudan coup: A really simple guide

BBC
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe coup taking place in Sudan, where the prime minister and his cabinet have been arrested and the government dissolved, is the latest crisis in a turbulent period for the country. On top of the political tensions, Sudan's economy has been in a deep crisis, with high inflation and...

www.bbc.com

UPI News

Protesters take to streets in Sudan demanding end to military rule

Oct. 30 (UPI) -- Sudan saw a wave of protests across the country Saturday against the military government that seized power earlier this week. Thousands of demonstrators filled the streets in the capital city Khartoum and elsewhere insisting that Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok be returned to power after being ousted by the military.
PROTESTS
AFP

Three killed as defiant Sudanese march against coup

Sudanese security forces on Saturday killed three protesters during mass anti-coup rallies, medics said, despite warnings from global powers who had urged the military to exercise restraint. "Two demonstrators were killed in the city of Omdurman by the putschist military council," the independent Central Committee of Sudan's Doctors said in a tweet, adding that one was shot in the head and the other in the stomach. It later said security forces had shot dead a third protester, also in Omdurman, Khartoum's sister city, bringing the overall death toll since the outbreak of anti-coup protests Monday to 12. The medics said "live rounds" were fired at protesters in Omdurman and parts of Khartoum.
PROTESTS
Vox

The coup in Sudan, explained

Sudan’s move toward democracy is in peril, after the military seized control of the country’s transitional government in a coup. The country’s democratic project began just two years ago, after Sudan’s longtime dictator Omar al-Bashir was ousted amid mass protests in 2019. Civil society and protest leaders and the military ultimately reached a power-sharing arrangement that put both in charge of the country with the commitment of transitioning to full civilian rule, which would lead to a new constitution and elections in 2023.
POLITICS
Reuters

Sudanese general ignored U.S. warning as army rolled out coup plan

KHARTOUM, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Hours before Sudan's army seized power and dissolved its government, a senior U.S. envoy warned the country's top general not to take any steps against the civilian administration that was overseeing a democratic transition, diplomats said. Jeffrey Feltman, President Joe Biden's special envoy for the...
MILITARY
AFP

Sudan coup imperils hard-won international backing

Impoverished Sudan has only this year begun to make major headway reversing decades of isolation and moving onto a path to badly needed investment and aid. - US aid suspension - "Sudan's national interests were served by continuing on this slow path of reform with international assistance at last beginning to come in at the scale that was required," de Waal said.
WORLD
Washington Post

The coup in Sudan represents a direct challenge for the U.S.

Monday’s apparently successful military coup in Sudan comes after weeks of spiraling political tension — and growing signs of a potential breakdown in that country’s democratic transition. A popular uprising toppled the dictatorship of President Omar Hassan al-Bashir in April 2019, whereupon the country’s military and civilian leaders formally agreed to share power until free and fair elections in 2023. Yet officers and militia leaders, with murky ties to the ousted regime, have steadily undermined the process. An attempted coup on Sept. 21 failed, but destabilization of Sudan continued, through orchestrated protests in the capital, Khartoum, and strategic Port Sudan on the Red Sea — until Monday’s putsch, led by army chief Lt. Gen. Abdel Fattah al-Burhan.
WORLD
IBTimes

Calls Mount For Sudan Coup Leaders To Free PM

Calls mounted Tuesday for the release of Sudan's Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, the day after a coup led by the country's top general who insisted the premier was in "good health". UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres demanded Hamdok "be released immediately", as the Security Council held an emergency meeting on...
WORLD
loganwoodbine.com

International reaction to Sudan's military coup

From the United States to the Arab league, the world reacted with alarm after an apparent coup in Sudan where armed forces detained the prime minister. The chaos followed weeks of tensions between military and civilian figures that have ruled under an uneasy power-sharing agreement since former strongman Omar al-Bashir was ousted.
WORLD
International Business Times

Sudan General Ousts Government In Coup

Sudan's top general declared a state of emergency and dissolved the authorities leading the country's democratic transition Monday, after soldiers detained civilian leaders in what the UN condemned as a "coup". General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan's announcement in a televised address came after armed forces detained government leaders in charge of...
WORLD
Antelope Valley Press

US condemns Sudan coup, suspends aid

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration on Monday suspended $700 million in financial assistance to Sudan following a coup in the African nation that US officials roundly condemned. The State Department said the full amount of the aid package had been put on “pause” pending a review of the developments in...
U.S. POLITICS
primenewsghana.com

Sudan coup: Protesters killed and dozens injured

At least three people are reported to have died and some 80 have been hurt after soldiers fired on crowds opposing a military takeover in Sudan. Protestors took to the streets after the armed forces dissolved civilian rule, arrested political leaders and called a state of emergency on Monday. Troops...
PROTESTS
IBTimes

Sudan Protesters Defiant As International Community Condemns Coup

Protesters were defiant on the streets of Sudan on Tuesday demonstrating against a military coup, as international condemnation of the country's security forces ramped up with the UN Security Council expected to meet later. "Returning to the past is not an option," chanted the crowds, who remained outside despite soldiers...
PROTESTS
houstonmirror.com

Live: Telecommunications interrupted in Sudan as US slams coup

Protesters were defiant on the streets of Sudan early Tuesday to denounce a military coup, as international condemnation of the country's security forces ramped up with the UN Security Council expected to meet later. Follow our live updates for all the latest developments. 08:58 Paris time. Telecommunications down, internet services...
WORLD
buffalonynews.net

Sudan General Declares State of Emergency in Coup Attempt

WASHINGTON - Sudan's military seized power in an apparent coup Monday, with a top general declaring a nationwide state of emergency and announcing the end of a joint civilian-military council that ran the country for the past two years. Lt. General Abdel Fattah Al-Buhran made a televised address after military...
WORLD
tufts.edu

What next for Sudan after the coup?

"Expectations of a transition to democracy have been thrown into uncertainty after Sudan’s military seized power. After months of building tensions between Sudan’s military and civilian factions, the armed forces have seized power in a coup. Sudan’s army declared a state of emergency, dissolved the governing council and arrested many...
POLITICS
CNN

Sudan's military dissolves transitional government in coup

Khartoum, Sudan (CNN) — Sudan's military dissolved its power-sharing government and declared a state of emergency Monday, catapulting the country into its biggest political crisis in its two-year-old transition. Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, his wife and various civilian ministers were arrested. General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, the head of Sudan's armed...
WORLD
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Officials detained, internet down in apparent Sudan coup

CAIRO — Sudan's information ministry says the country's interim Prime Minister Abdulla Hamdok is under house arrest and being forced to issue a message in support of a military coup. The news comes as the United States expressed alarm over recent developments in the country, in a transition to democracy...
POLITICS

