CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Software

GCC 12 Merges Initial Support For RISC-V's Bitmanip Extensions

phoronix.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing the recent RISC-V Bitmanip work in Binutils, the GCC 12 compiler has now landed preliminary support for the RISC-V ISA's bit manipulation extension. RISC-V's Bitmanip...

www.phoronix.com

Comments / 0

Related
Embedded.com

Green Hills Software adds RISC-V support to INTEGRITY RTOS

Enables device manufacturers to reduce the time, cost and complexity of developing and deploying critical software for automotive, military, IoT and industrial solutions based on RISC-V processor architecture. Green Hills Software has added RISC-V support to its safety and security-critical INTEGRITY real-time operating system (RTOS). This enables device manufacturers to...
SOFTWARE
cnx-software.com

Alibaba open sources four RISC-V cores: XuanTie E902, E906, C906 and C910

Alibaba introduces a range of RISC-V processors in the last few years with the Xuantie family ranging from the E902 micro-controller class core to the C910 core for servers in data centers. This also includes the XuanTie C906 core found in the Allwinner D1 single-core RISC-V processor. While RISC-V is...
BUSINESS
CoinDesk

Ethereum’s ‘Difficulty Bomb’ Timing Hints at an Early Summer Merge

This article originally appeared in Valid Points, CoinDesk’s weekly newsletter breaking down Ethereum 2.0 and its sweeping impact on crypto markets. Subscribe to Valid Points here. During Ethereum Core Devs Meeting #124 on Oct. 15, a proposal to push December’s “difficulty bomb” was discussed. According to ETH Hub, the “Difficulty Bomb refers to a mechanism that, at a predefined block number, increases the difficulty level of puzzles in the proof-of-work mining algorithm resulting in longer than normal block times (and thus less ETH rewards for miners).” In other words, it increases mining difficulty exponentially over time, eventually leading to an “Ice Age,” which would force the chain to stop producing blocks, essentially “freezing out” proof-of-work mining as Ethereum shifts to its proof-of-stake consensus mechanism. Read more: What to Expect When Ethereum 2.0 Undergoes Its First ‘Hard Fork’ Most importantly, the date of the difficulty bomb gives insight into when the Merge is expected to occur, since it will disincentivize miners from continuing to mine Ethereum’s proof-of-work chain at that point. Following the discussion on Friday, developers are now considering setting the effects of the difficulty bomb to take place in June 2022. That means the delay targets the Merge to take place before that date. Since the code for the difficulty bomb was first introduced in 2015, it has been delayed four times. Ethereum Project Manager Tim Beiko tweeted, “We think ~4 months is a generous timeframe from having the code done to seeing the Merge on mainnet.” Once again, the difficulty bomb does not set the Merge’s date in stone. Beacon Chain developers and the client teams use the difficulty bomb to keep them on track. If they have to delay the bomb again it will eat at time they could be spending on the transition to proof-of-stake. However, if the bomb is set too far away it loses its utility of disincentivizing the proof-of-work chain. Thus, the projected date represents the best data point we can use to estimate when the developers feel they will be ready to deploy the necessary code for the Merge. Follow @TimBeiko on Twitter for weekly summaries of the Core Devs Call or listen in on Friday mornings to hear more about the progress of Ethereum! Welcome to another edition of Valid Points.
MARKETS
Tom's Hardware

SiFive Envisions 128-Core RISC-V SoCs as Gap With x86 and Arm Closes

SiFive emerged from stealth mode as a developer of small, low-power cores for microcontrollers in 2016. By late 2020, the company had a chip that could run Linux and this week said that it developed a CPU core that is comparable to modern offerings designed by Intel and Arm. The company believes that such high-performance designs could be used for a wide variety of applications, including server-grade system-on-chips with 128-cores.
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gcc#Risc V#Github#Specification#Binutils#Isa
IEEE Spectrum

Meet Snitch: the Small and Agile RISC-V Processor

This article is part of our exclusive IEEE Journal Watch series in partnership with IEEE Xplore. As society's insatiable demand for computing power continues to grow, so too does the need for more efficient processors. A group of researchers in Switzerland has devised a new processor design that may help meet our computational-intensive needs. It is physically small and computationally agile—and aptly named Snitch. (Harry Potter fans will get the reference.)
COMPUTERS
linuxtoday.com

VirtualBox 6.1.28 Released with Initial Support for Linux 5.14 and 5.15

VirtualBox 6.1.28 is here, about three months after VirtualBox 6.1.26, to introduce initial guest and host support for the Linux 5.14 and 5.15 kernel series. This means that you can now use VirtualBox on GNU/Linux systems powered by Linux kernels 5.14 or 5.15, as well as to run distributions powered by Linux 5.14 or 5.15 kernels inside virtual machines.
SOFTWARE
design-reuse.com

De-RISC, the H2020 project which will create the first RISC-V fully European platform for aerospace, celebrates its second anniversary

The De-RISC Project celebrates its second year through the introduction of a market-ready hardware-software platform based on the RISC-V instruction set architecture (ISA), productizing a multi-core RISC-V system-on-chip and an efficient time and space partitioning hypervisor. Valencia, October 20th 2021 - After two years of execution, the international team of...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
theregister.com

We're closing the gap with Arm and x86, claims SiFive: New RISC-V CPU core for PCs, servers, mobile incoming

SiFive reckons its fastest RISC-V processor core yet is closing the gap on being a mainstream computing alternative to x86 and Arm. The yet-unnamed high-performance design is within reach of Intel's Rocket Lake family, introduced in March, and Arm's Cortex-A78 design, announced last year, in terms of single-core performance, James Prior, senior director of product marketing and communications at SiFive, told The Register.
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Software
Liliputing

Lilbits: Raspberry Pi + LEGOS, Alibaba open sources its RISC-V chips, Mac Pro could have 40-core CPU and 128-core graphics

Raspberry Pi’s latest device is an add-on that lets you use a Raspberry Pi 4, Raspberry Pi Zero, or Raspberry Pi 400 as the brains of a LEGO robot. Alibaba has unveiled a high-performance 128-core server chip based on ARM technology… but the company has also announced it’s open sourcing the technology behind its low-power Xuantie chips based on RISC-V architecture. And if you thought the new Apple M1 Pro and M1 Max chips used in the 2021 MacBook Pro laptops are powerful, just wait until you see what Apple’s got in store for its next-gen Mac Pro laptop.
COMPUTERS
design-reuse.com

IAR Systems extends functional safety offering for RISC-V with leading build tools for Linux

IAR Build Tools for Linux for RISC-V now certified as a qualified tool for safety-related embedded development. Uppsala, Sweden—October 25, 2021—IAR Systems®, the future-proof supplier of software tools and services for embedded development, today announced that its build tools for RISC-V supporting deployment in Linux-based frameworks have been certified by TÜV SÜD for functional safety development. The certification has been performed according to the requirements of IEC 61508, the international umbrella standard for functional safety, as well as ISO 26262, which is used for automotive safety-related systems. In addition, the certification covers the international standards IEC 62304 for medical software, IEC 60730 for Household Appliances, ISO 13849 and IEC 62061 for Machinery Control Systems, IEC 61511 for Process Industry, ISO 25119 for Agriculture and Forestry, and the European railway standards EN 50128 and EN 50657.
SOFTWARE
phoronix.com

Alternative Python Implementation "Pyston" Plans For Greater Performance, 64-bit ARM

Pyston as the alternative Python implementation open-sourced originally by Dropbox is forming ambitious plans for a bright future. While Dropbox continued developing Pyston publicly from 2014 to 2017, they stopped supporting it with having moved their performance-sensitive code to other languages. But the original developers then restarted work on it and released Pyston 2.0 in 2020.
SOFTWARE
ElectronicsWeekly.com

Sneak peek into SiFive’s most powerful Risc-V yet

SiFive has briefly pulled back the curtains on its most powerful Risc-V processor yet. So far only called ‘Next Generation Core’ or Next-Gen, its official name, final design specs and availability will be unveiled early in December at the Risc-V Summit. The headline figure is that it will improve on...
COMPUTERS
phoronix.com

SiFive Has A New RISC-V Core To Improve Performance By 50%, Outperform Cortex-A78

SiFive just shared word that at today's Linley Conference they teased their Performance P550 successor that will "set a new standard for the highest efficiency RISC-V processor available." SiFive's new core to succeed the Performance P550 will reportedly improve performance by 50% and the company says it outperform an Arm...
COMPUTERS
phoronix.com

NVIDIA 495.44 Linux Driver Released With GBM Support

Following the NVIDIA 495 beta Linux driver from earlier this month, NVIDIA 495.44 is out today for Linux users as the stable release. The NVIDIA 495.44 Linux driver is the stabilized version of the earlier beta, that most notably introduces Generic Buffer Manager (GBM) support for sharply improving the proprietary driver's Wayland support.
SOFTWARE
cnx-software.com

Allwinner D1s/F133 RISC-V processor integrates 64MB DDR2

Allwinner D1s (aka F133) is a cost-down version of Allwinner D1 RISC-V processor introduced earlier this year together with a Linux capable development board, with the main difference being the integrated 64MB DDR2. Besides the built-in RAM, Allwinner D1s comes with many of the same features as D1 RISC-V SoC,...
COMPUTERS
9to5Google

Pixel 6 lets you disable 2G as Tensor security core & Titan M2 with RISC-V architecture detailed

In addition to the camera today, Google is detailing the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro’s security features that are based in software and Tensor hardware. It starts with the Tensor security core. This “custom designed security subsystem” is comprised of a dedicated CPU, ROM, one-time-programmable (OTP) memory, crypto engine, internal SRAM, and protected DRAM. It is logically and physically “distinct from the application processor.”
CELL PHONES
Tom's Hardware

New Allwinner RISC-V Chip Uncovered on Tiny Board

A new version of the Allwinner D1 RISC-V media board has come to light (via CNX Software). The D1s, also known as the F133-A SOC and referred to as a ‘high-performance decoding screen display processor’ on the Allwinner website, has 64MB of DDR2 RAM and can decode video up to 1080p.
COMPUTERS
phoronix.com

Qualcomm MSM DRM Driver Improvements Submitted Ahead Of Linux 5.16

The MSM DRM driver for supporting the open-source display/graphics support with Qualcomm Snapdragon SoCs has submitted their main feature pull request to DRM-Next ahead of the upcoming Linux 5.16 merge window. The MSM DRM driver changes for Linux 5.16 aren't too exciting but do include a few items worth mentioning....
COMPUTERS
phoronix.com

Intel Announces New Developer Zone To Showcase Their Wide Array Of Software

Along with announcing Alder Lake and other hardware advancements, Intel is using their new Innovation event kicking off today to also talk more about their vast collection of software... This follows Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger's comments from earlier in the week around a bias towards open-source and a pledge to openness. As part of this, Intel is today announcing a new and unified Developer Zone.
SOFTWARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy