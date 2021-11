Cena was born on the same day as Oliver and appeared on Last Week Tonight last year in a segment on conspiracy theories. But that didn't stop Oliver from taking aim at Cena in his segment on Taiwan. As Oliver noted, Cena apologized to China in Mandarin after referring to Taiwan as a country while promoting F9: The Fast Saga. “Every part of that is so weird. It’s weird John Cena apologized to China," said Oliver. "It’s weird he did it for calling Taiwan a country. And it’s weird to see him do it in pretty decent Mandarin. That’s just too many weird things.”

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 7 DAYS AGO