Jonathan Majors is currently working on his role in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. He starred as He Who Remains in the last episode in the Marvel series, Loki. It was so surprising how is behavior was just so casual and excited for someone trapped at the end of time. He knew what was going to happen and he’s really looking forward to getting his plan started. Like he said, he “paved the way” for Loki and Sylvie to get to him. We already know that He Who Remains is Kang The Conqueror and if you didn’t know, well you do now. In an interview with GamesRadar+, Majors talks about his experience in the third Ant-Man movie and how Kang will be different in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

MOVIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO