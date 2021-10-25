CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Hong Kong: Stuck between rock and virus hard place

By Yawen Chen
Reuters
Reuters
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Za7fO_0cbh1Xiq00

HONG KONG, Oct 25 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Hong Kong is stuck in indefinite isolation. Despite recording low single-digit daily infections, counting just 213 virus-related deaths since the pandemic began, and securing Chinese and Western vaccines early in large quantities, entry into Asia’s top financial hub remains tightly controlled. Arrivals are generally required to spend 14 to 21 days of quarantine in a government-approved hotel, where rooms as small as 140 square feet leave occupants barely enough room to sweat through a yoga workout.

It's a strong deterrent against travel for the ordinarily jet-setting residents of the Fragrant Harbour, where banks including Citigroup (C.N) and Morgan Stanley (MS.N) are among many international firms with a large presence. And it’s especially painful for its expatriates and those from the Chinese mainland, who altogether make up as much as one-third of Hong Kong’s seven million population according to estimates from the 2016 Census. The group plays an outsize role in the financial sector which accounts for one-fifth of GDP, as well as in childcare, domestic housekeeping and in the wholesale trade.

Folks have waited in vain for nearly two years for border restrictions to ease but there is little or no discussion about reopening the territory to international travel. Take Britain, which is logging about 40,000 positive cases a day. Unsurprisingly Hong Kong considers its former colonial parent a high-risk destination in terms of Covid-19: those arriving from the U.K. can only enter if they are fully vaccinated residents, and non-residents are not welcome.

Hopes of establishing a bubble with similarly risk-averse Asian destinations have fallen flat too. Hong Kong spent almost one year flirting with the idea of a quarantine-free travel corridor with Singapore, for example. But the plan was permanently shelved in August and its old rival is now much closer to accepting a new normal. Singapore unilaterally scrapped quarantine requirements for Hong Kong visitors in August and has since opened up to more countries including the United Kingdom and the United States.

There’s a strong case for the Lion City to start to take a pragmatic approach. Singapore’s rapidly ageing population of five million shrank by a sharp 4% year-on-year in June as the pandemic stranded residents overseas. In comparison, Hong Kong’s fell a more modest 1%, even though that’s still the fastest pace since the record began. Foreigners make up almost 40% of Singapore’s residents, and support the key manufacturing, trade and finance sectors that contribute 60% to GDP.

Singapore’s high vaccination rate, pervasive digital contact-tracing systems, and the public's generally high trust in the government have allowed it to maintain a strict approach towards controlling Covid-19 while starting to ease border restrictions. While daily positive cases have surged from double digits to over 3,000 since the country started to open borders, most of the cases have been asymptomatic and mild.

Hong Kong has heavier political baggage after the 2019 protests against an extradition law to mainland China enraged Beijing. The low level of trust in government is reflected in the city’s stubbornly low vaccination uptake. That, in turn, poses bigger health risks in opening. While Singapore has fully inoculated more than 80% of its eligible population, Hong Kong's rate has just reached 65% despite the private sector offering incentives like raffle prizes from free apartments to gold bars.

Singapore’s new normal is far from normal. Only those fully vaccinated or who tested negative within the past 24 hours, can dine out with, at most, one other person, recent rules stipulated. Tables are usually placed one metre apart and staff forbid people from talking across the room. A contact-tracing app - or physical token - is required even to cross through shopping malls that connect underground metro stations. In comparison, Hong Kongers can eat out with much less hassle and can move around easily if they refuse to use the official app.

The problem for Hong Kong’s leader, Carrie Lam, is that her approach upsets many expatriates but doesn’t please Beijing either. While Hong Kong does allow some quarantine-free travel from the mainland with which it shares deep economic links, that privilege is not reciprocated and even Chinese citizens crossing the border to go home must quarantine for up to 21 days. Those who live in Hong Kong but work almost exclusively with mainland businesses have been left in a particularly awkward spot, forced to spend months in isolation as they go back and forth.

Lam has noted that Chinese officials want Hong Kong to toughen up its virus approach and bring it more closely in line with its own strictly enforced and digitally supported zero-tolerance policy. That suggests Hong Kong will stick to arduous quarantine restrictions for longer and helps to explain why the best new freedom Lam has offered fully vaccinated residents of late is permission to remove their masks while at the gym.

Such isolation is a source of security for some residents. But piled on top of political tension, it is damaging for Hong Kong’s international appeal. The Asia Securities Industry & Financial Markets Association, a top lobby group, warned on Monday that 48% of banks and asset manager firms amongst its members surveyed are contemplating moving staff or functions away from the hub because of operational challenges, including uncertainty about when and how quarantine restrictions would be lifted. It’s a stark warning: The territory is left behind in the global race to reintegrate.

Follow @ywchen1 on Twitter

Breakingviews

Reuters Breakingviews is the world's leading source of agenda-setting financial insight. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect the big business and economic stories as they break around the world every day. A global team of about 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provides expert analysis in real time.

Sign up for a free trial of our full service at https://www.breakingviews.com/trial and follow us on Twitter @Breakingviews and at www.breakingviews.com. All opinions expressed are those of the authors.

Comments / 0

Related
The Atlantic

What Will Drive China to War?

President Xi Jinping declared in July that those who get in the way of China’s ascent will have their “heads bashed bloody against a Great Wall of steel.” The People’s Liberation Army Navy is churning out ships at a rate not seen since World War II, as Beijing issues threats against Taiwan and other neighbors. Top Pentagon officials have warned that China could start a military conflict in the Taiwan Strait or other geopolitical hot spots sometime this decade.
FOREIGN POLICY
Daily Mail

China's take-over in America's back yard: How Beijing has spent $140BILLION on ports, roads, and power plants in Latin America and the Caribbean as Cuba signs a new energy deal while US influence fades

On the face of it, America has little to fear from China's new deal to upgrade Cuba's power grid. The countries are already firm allies via their Communist leaders, Havana is under a diplomatic and economic embargo from Washington, and all efforts to mend ties between the two ended when Obama left office.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carrie Lam
austinnews.net

China warns world that Taiwan must not join UN

BEIJING, China: China has warned that Taiwan has no right to join the United Nations, after the U.S. urged the world body to increase the involvement of the island in its affairs. China's declaration came following the latest statement by U.S. President Joe Biden at an online East Asia Summit...
POLITICS
AFP

'Stock up', China says, amid new Covid outbreak

China's government has urged citizens to stock up on daily necessities and for authorities to take steps to ensure adequate food supplies as the country adopts increasingly tight measures to contain its latest Covid outbreak. A notice posted on the website of the Ministry of Commerce late on Monday urged "families to store a certain amount of daily necessities as needed to meet daily life and emergencies". The directive made no mention of a food shortage or of whether the instructions were motivated by fears that Covid measures could disrupt supply chains or leave locked-down citizens in need of food. But China, which has kept its infection numbers relatively low through a Covid-zero strategy of border closures, targeted lockdowns and long quarantine periods, is increasingly adopting tough measures to contain the latest outbreak, especially ahead of the Beijing Winter Olympics beginning on February 4.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hong Kongers#Gdp#Chinese#Citigroup#Morgan Stanley#Asian
International Business Times

Hong Kong To Admit More Doctors Trained Abroad

Hong Kong passed a new law on Thursday allowing overseas-trained doctors to practice without passing a local licensing exam, a move criticised by some who fear it will lead to less qualified medics, especially from the Chinese mainland. The government says the law is meant to tackle the international finance...
CHINA
Deadline

30,000 Visitors Locked Inside Shanghai Disneyland For Hours By Chinese Government After 1 Positive Covid Case

One woman who visited Shanghai Disneyland on Saturday either later tested positive for Covid or came into contact with someone who had it, according to reports. As a result, more than 30,000 visitors were locked in the park Sunday by Chinese government officials and forced to test negative before they were allowed to leave. According to AP “all 33,863 people who had been at the park” did indeed test negative. The Shanghai property would remain closed on Monday and Tuesday at the very least, according to a statement from park officials obtained by AP. Shanghai Disneyland told the WSJ “it would...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
International Travel
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Singapore
Country
China
WNMT AM 650

Hong Kong leader in hospital with minor elbow fracture

HONG KONG (Reuters) – Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam fractured her right elbow after a fall at the official chief executive residence during the night and remains in hospital for observation, the Chinese-ruled city’s government said on Tuesday. “She attended the hospital by herself and was diagnosed with a minor...
CHINA
The Atlantic

How Hong Kong’s Elite Turned on Democracy

A core member of Hong Kong’s prodemocracy camp stood on the balcony of the city’s legislature a quarter century ago, his fist raised in the air, and promised to continue to fight for universal suffrage. Today, he promotes the destruction of what limited voting freedoms Hong Kong has. Among the...
POLITICS
Reuters

China will uphold world peace, Xi says, despite others' concerns

BEIJING, Oct 25 (Reuters) - President Xi Jinping vowed on Monday that China would always uphold world peace and international rules, amid concerns expressed by the United States and other countries over its increasing assertiveness globally. The comments come after Taiwan said this month that military tension with China was...
POLITICS
BBC

Hong Kong passes new film censorship law

Hong Kong's legislature has passed a new law banning films deemed to violate China's national security interests, the latest blow to freedom of expression in the territory. Punishment for violating the law includes up to three years imprisonment and $130,000 (£95,000) in fines. Critics say the legislation will stifle the...
MOVIES
Globe Gazette

Amnesty International to close Hong Kong offices this year

HONG KONG (AP) — The human rights group Amnesty International said it will close its two offices in Hong Kong this year, becoming the latest non-governmental organization to cease operations amid a crackdown on political dissent in the city. The group said its local office in Hong Kong will close...
CHINA
Reuters

Reuters

213K+
Followers
232K+
Post
109M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy