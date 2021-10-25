Carmelo Anthony moves to No. 9 in the all-time scoring list

Carmelo Anthony said the best part about passing Moses Malone for No. 9 on the all-time scoring list in the Los Angeles Lakers’ 121-118 win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday is the level he’s been able to sustain nearly two decades into his NBA career. “I’m still here doing it,” Anthony said after scoring 18 of his team-high 28 points in the second half to seal the victory. “I think that’s what I’m honestly excited about. I’m here in year 19 still doing what I’m able to do. Still passionate about the game. Still passionate about coming to work every day and getting better. And what a better night to reach ninth than with a win, the way that we needed a win tonight.”

Source: Dave McMenamin @ ESPN

Tommy Beer @TommyBeer

Only eight players in history have scored more points than Carmelo Anthony:

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

Karl Malone

LeBron James

Kobe Bryant

Michael Jordan

Dirk Nowitzki

Wilt Chamberlain

Shaquille O’Neal

Justin Kubatko @jkubatko

Carmelo Anthony last night:

✅ 28 PTS

✅ 10-15 FG

✅ 6-8 3P

John Hollinger @johnhollinger

Watched Lakers-Grizzlies this morning. Carmelo Anthony proved last night why he’s the 76th-best player of all time. – 8:03 AM

Dave McMenamin @mcten

Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA

Melo’s big 28 off the bench is the talk of the day. Did you know he also had 28 off the bench for the Rockets and Blazers. – 2:00 AM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson

Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin

David Locke @DLocke09

Lakers beat Grizzlies by 3 at home tonight

Melo went 10 of 15 from the field and 6 of 8 from three

Lakers shot 16 of 30 from three

As much as I wouldn’t overreact to the first two losses I wouldn’t overreact to this win either – 1:08 AM

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM

Carmelo Anthony on @Ja Morant: “He is the future of the NBA. He shows that every night he plays the game.” – 1:05 AM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson

Carmelo Anthony on Ja Morant, a player on the ascent, going up against the Lakers’ veteran stars: “It’s showtime every time teams go up against us. We know that, expect that. Someone like Ja, he’s … the future of this NBA. And he shows that every single night.” – 1:05 AM

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin

Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson

Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin

CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA

Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson

Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA

Melo is the oldest Laker in history with at least 28 points off the bench. – 12:33 AM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Melo really outscored that entire Grizzlies bench by himself 28-22 tonight

Melo went 10/15 with 6 3s

Grizzlies bench went 10/29 with 1 3 – 12:23 AM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Bill Oram @billoram

Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson

Lakers 121, Memphis 118 | Ja: 40 pts, 10 assists.

Carmelo Anthony with 27,423 points now, moving into ninth all-time. Twenty-eight came tonight on 10-15 shooting, 6-8 from 3.

Peter Edmiston @peteredmiston

Jovan Buha @jovanbuha

Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin

Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS

A lot went right in this game…

– Best game for Russ as a Laker.

– Anthony Davis looked like a DPOY.

– Olympic Melo.

– Austin Reaves is our new memelord.

But the Lakers aren’t gonna shoot 53% on 3’s every night. The D has to be better. Opponents continue to penetrate with ease – 12:14 AM

Peter Edmiston @peteredmiston

Lakers got a throwback game from Melo, they shot 53% from the field and 53% from three, and yet they hung on to beat the Grizzlies. Grizzlies have got to get something more from their bench, it’s a pretty big issue early in the year. – 12:14 AM

Bill Oram @billoram

Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin

Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher

Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa

StatMuse @statmuse

Brad Turner @BA_Turner

Dave McMenamin @mcten

Jovan Buha @jovanbuha

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

FT line tonight: Monk 2 for 2 (the last 2), Melo yet to attempt, LeBron 1 for 2, Davis 3 for 5, Westbrook (the inbounder) 2 for 4. – 11:57 PM

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

Memphis has trimmed the lead to 1 with 11.2 seconds left when Bazemore intentionally fouled a driving Morant out on the perimeter, giving the Grizz 2 FT’s.

‘Melo had missed a 2, and Westbrook couldn’t secure the rebound.

Malik Monk in for Bazemore for FT purposes. – 11:53 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

Lakers’ challenge is successful. Melo with a huge role both with his scoring and a late-game stop….. – 11:44 PM

Jovan Buha @jovanbuha

The Lakers’ challenge is successful. No foul on Carmelo Anthony. – 11:44 PM

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

On replay, it looked to be a clean strip from Carmelo Anthony on a Ja Morant drive attempt. Ruling on the floor was a foul on ‘Melo. Lakers are challenging.

Big call with LAL up 3, 57.6 left. – 11:43 PM

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

Will be Westbrook, Bazemore, LeBron, ‘Melo and AD for the final 3:03, with LAL up 111-106 after a Bazemore 3. Anthony just replaced Reaves, who was a +18 in his 18 bench minutes tonight, trailing only ‘Melo’s +21. – 11:37 PM

Jovan Buha @jovanbuha

Frank Vogel has used a smaller rotation tonight. He’s gone with nine players: the starters plus Melo, Monk, Dwight and Reaves. Avery Bradley (2 minutes) and Rajon Rondo (DNP-CD) have been phased out. – 11:31 PM

Micah Adams @MicahAdams13

Carmelo Anthony is 9th on the all-time scoring list.

Darko Milicic is 1,352nd on the all-time scoring list. – 11:29 PM

David Locke @DLocke09

What is Memphis doing defensively leaving guys wide open for three. Melo twice, then LeBron and now Monk

WIDE OPEN !!! – 11:28 PM

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

Monk + Melo have 8 combined triples off the bench after Monk’s 2nd of the evening, and 34 total points. Huge lift on offense. – 11:28 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

Dave McMenamin @mcten

Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin

Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS

The true hooper accounts are going to be insufferable tonight, but if the Lakers win this game, Carmelo Anthony is going to be a big reason why. This is the Olympic Melo we wanted for years. – 11:26 PM

Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin

Jovan Buha @jovanbuha

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

Jovan Buha @jovanbuha

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

Not a great start to the fourth quarter. However, Melo is helping me in fantasy. That’s all. – 11:24 PM

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob

Melo has 15,000 people doing three-to-the-dome in unison right now. – 11:24 PM

Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers

Today was the day Carmelo Anthony finally became President (of Los Angeles). AK – 11:24 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

Bill Oram @billoram

Carmelo Anthony: 5-of-7 from 3. – 11:22 PM

Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine

To cap a week in which he was named to the NBA’s 75th Anniversary Team, Carmelo Anthony passed Moses Malone tonight to become the ninth all-time leading scorer in league history. Melo entered Sunday’s play needing 15 points to move up.

Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson

Grizzlies 90, Lakers 87 | End 3 | Ja, man. 10 points on 5-8 shooting and 6 assists in the third quarter alone. (27 and 10 for the game.)

Carmelo Anthony, meanwhile, keeping the Lakers close. He buried two of his four 3-pointers in that period. – 11:19 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

Before season, Melo to me on soon being 9th on scoring list:”Those are fun & exciting things to look forward to. All of that is a part of the journey & part of the actual experience. which is an actual championship. But in between that, we have these moments we should appreciate” – 11:11 PM

Mike Bresnahan @Mike_Bresnahan

Brad Turner @BA_Turner

Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa

Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears

Bill Oram @billoram

Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi

Jovan Buha @jovanbuha

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

Dave McMenamin @mcten

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

Jovan Buha @jovanbuha

Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa

Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin

Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson

Micah Adams @MicahAdams13

Is there any player in NBA history who elicits the anticipatory “ooohhhh” from a crowd on a random 19-footer long 2 more than Carmelo Anthony? – 9:57 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

Melo has been expanding his game to the perimeter pic.twitter.com/q6koeApiEC – 7:36 PM

Steve Popper @StevePopper

Throwback row at MSG – Porzingis, Lin, Hardaway and Carmelo. pic.twitter.com/bxptmp64Om – 7:07 PM

James Plowright @British_Buzz

Borrego on Ish Smith “Really proud of him, first half wasn’t quite there for him… He bounced back with a great effort in the 2nd half, this is why we brought him in… Give Melo a lot of credit he said “Ride out Ish” that’s a credit to him” – 6:29 PM

James, who along with Anthony make up the first pair of 19-year veterans to ever play together in league history, also was sure to bring up how the league recently turned a cold shoulder toward Anthony. “He’s been doing it for quite a while and it’s just beautiful to continue to see, especially when you know, they gave up on him,” James said. -via ESPN / October 25, 2021

Bill Oram: Here’s the Lakers tribute to Carmelo Anthony after moving into ninth on the scoring list. Sellout crowd now chanting, “Melo! Melo! Melo!” -via Twitter @billoram / October 25, 2021

