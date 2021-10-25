CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Qatari businesses can now accept Apple Pay with Dibsy.

thepaypers.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQatar-based payment service provider Dibsy has announced the integration of the Apple Pay payment method for online purchases. Dibsy’s integration with Apple Pay lets businesses accept online...

thepaypers.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Verge

You can buy an orange Apple HomePod Mini now

You can now buy Apple’s HomePod Mini in new colors yellow, orange, and blue (in addition to the standard white and space gray), and the $99.99 devices are available for in-store pickup today. Apple announced the new colors at its October Unleashed event, where it unveiled its new MacBook Pro models.
thepaypers.com

Bank of America launches Account Validation

Bank of America has launched Account Validation, a fraud prevention service for corporate and public sector clients. Prior to initiating an electronic credit or debit payment, a client using Account Validation, can verify the status of an account and authenticate the account owner. Account Validation is supported by Early Warning Services (EWS), a fintech company that provides identity, risk, and payment solutions to financial institutions.
CREDITS & LOANS
thepaypers.com

iwoca releases SME Expert Index

Iwoca has released its quarterly SME Expert Index of UK Brokers which showcases that small business owners are feeling optimistic about economic conditions for growth. The Index reveals that over a third (35%) of brokers reported the top motivator for applying for unsecured finance was to ‘grow the business’ – a 12 percentage point increase from the previous quarter. For the first time since the Index was launched, ‘managing day to day cash flow’ was not the most requested reason for applying for unsecured finance, dropping by 6 percentage points on the previous quarter. There was also a decline in the number of SMEs citing ‘recovery from lockdown or closure’ or to ‘bridge occasional cash flow gaps’ as a reason for needing finance.
ECONOMY
bitcoin.com

Apple Co-Founder Steve Wozniak Warns Governments Will Never Allow Crypto to Be Out of Their Control

Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak sees bitcoin as mathematical purity, praising its fixed supply. However, he said that governments will never allow it to be out of their control. “If it got to the point where everything is being done in crypto and didn’t pass through governments for observation and taxation and all that, governments would just disallow it,” said the Apple co-founder.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple Watch#Face Id#Iphone#Mac#Qatari Apple
thepaypers.com

The rise of digital wallets and disappearance of plastic cards

Is the plastic card on the way out? What payment methods will proliferate in the coming years? Isabelle Isil Ugurlu from elumeo has the answers. As COVID-19 maintains its grip and continues to influence consumer behaviour, the uptake of non-plastic payment methods is rising. But does this spell the end of the plastic credit-card era?
NFL
9to5Mac

Apple Pay continues worldwide expansion, now available in three new countries

Apple Pay is expanding to three new countries. Starting today, users in Costa Rica, Colombia, and Azerbaijan can make payments through Apple’s payment platform. It’s been a while since 9to5Mac has been covering the imminent launch of Apple Pay in Costa Rica and Colombia. After months of banks preparing the launch of the service, it’s finally available.
TECHNOLOGY
thepaypers.com

ShopeePay expands digital payments

ShopeePay, a Singapore-based payments app, has partnered with Malaysia-based fintech GHL Systems Berhad to expand digital payment acceptance in the Philippines. In a statement, Shopee said, the partnership has brought its cashless payment solutions for businesses and consumers to over 83,000 merchant points nationwide. GHL is a payment solutions provider in ASEAN, with a footprint of 383,600 payment touchpoints across the region driving digital payments.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Qatar
NewsBreak
iPad
thepaypers.com

Soon platform partners with Visa and others to launch automated wealth engine

US-based wealth management platform Soon has signed partnerships with Visa, Central Bank of Kansas City subsidiary Central Payments, Falls Fintech, and Galileo to allow customers grow their wealth. By partnering with Visa, fintech company Soon will launch its Visa Debit Card that offers cashback services whenever paying for goods. Soon...
BUSINESS
thepaypers.com

PayMaya accelerates rollout of QR Ph P2M million acceptance points

Philippines-based digital payments ecosystem PayMaya has accelerated the launch of a new payment platform using QR code to transform the country into a cash-lite economy. PayMaya has rolled out a number of QR Ph P2M (person-to-merchant) acceptance points across its enterprise base, now at over 160,000 online and on-ground touchpoints, including large companies, government agencies, as well as micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).
TECHNOLOGY
thepaypers.com

Unlimint teases launch of ecommerce product

UK-based payment service provider Unlimint has announced its plan to launch its own ecommerce platform by the end of 2022. According to emarketer.com, with the share of global ecommerce sales expected to reach 21.8% in 2024 and regions like Latin America and APAC seeing double-digit ecommerce growth in these past 2 years, the industry will continue developing at record speed. Therefore, the company is looking to offer merchants worldwide a platform for selling online, without marketplaces or middlemen. In addition, the platform will have no entry threshold, allowing more access to merchants in developing countries.
ECONOMY
thepaypers.com

Tassat releases its TassatPay

Tassat has released its TassatPay platform which enables banks to issue cash-backed stablecoins known as DigitalDollars as well as a real-time bank payment network. The TassatPay platform is one of the blockchain-based real-time payment platform fully deployed within the US banking system. It has executed over USD 200 billion in real-time payments.
PERSONAL FINANCE
thepaypers.com

GrabPay is available for AltPayNet clients in the Philippines

Hong Kong-based SaaS company AltPayNet has offered GrabPay as its latest payment gateway solution to partners in the Philippines. GrabPay is the mobile wallet of Singapore-based Grab and enables users to make seamless and rewarding payments for Grab services such as GrabCard, GrabFood and GrabDelivery, as well as for online and in-store transactions.
ECONOMY
thepaypers.com

Hamilton Reserve Bank and authID.ai announce authentication solution

Saint Kitts and Nevis-based Hamilton Reserve Bank has deployed US-based authID.ai’s Identity-as-a-Service (IDaaS) platform. HRB has integrated Verified, authID.ai’s biometric multi-factor cloud-based authentication product that offers the use of a ‘selfie’ to confirm identity, thereby eliminating the use of vulnerable one-time passwords and knowledge-based questions for securing transactions and account recovery.
ECONOMY
thepaypers.com

Paysafe partners with Bitrise

Paysafe has entered a partnership with Hungary-based mobile development company Bitrise to leverage its platform in automating operational processes. Leveraging Bitrise’s mobile development platform, Paysafe has automated and accelerated the mobile practices behind its digital wallets Skrill and NETELLER, which provide alternative payment methods. The move to Bitrise has enabled Paysafe to automate and scale the operational processes and workflows that influence users’ in-app experience leading up to and including payments.
TECHNOLOGY
mediapost.com

Apple Changes Rules: App Sellers Can Now Send Emails

Apple, seen by many observers as hostile to email given the launch of its Mail Privacy Protection in September, has made one pro-email gesture: It will now allow app developers selling in its App Store to send emails to their customers. Previously, this was prohibited. But Apple has deleted the...
CELL PHONES
thepaypers.com

Volt Bank is officially a data recipient in Australia under CDR

Volt Bank has become the first Australia-based neobank to become accredited as a data recipient under the consumer data right (CDR) scheme, according to itnews.com.au. The neobank joined the growing list of accredited data recipients (ADRs) after receiving final sign-off from the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC). Volt joins the likes Westpac - which became accredited in early October 2021, NAB, and CBA. The news also makes Volt the sixth Australian bank in total to achieve ADR status; the other two are Regional Australia Bank and Beyond Bank.
ECONOMY
thepaypers.com

Tinkoff launches international transfers via phone number

Tinkoff has launched a new service enabling clients of foreign banks to make transfers using their phone number. Now, Tinkoff customers can make transfers to 10 banks in Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan, namely: Dushanbe City, Alif Bank, CB Kyrgyzstan, Universal Bank, the National Bank of Uzbekistan, ANORBANK, Kompanion Bank, Commerce Bank of Tajikistan, the International Bank of Tajikistan, and Imon International. By the end of 2021, Tinkoff plans to expand this list to include more countries, notably Armenia, alongside a further 8-10 banks. In 2022, the company will work to enable phone number transfers across the remaining CIS countries as well as other international regions. Tinkoff also plans to launch reverse transfers from the CIS to Russia, as well as enable transfers between customers of foreign banks that are part of Tinkoff’s network.
PERSONAL FINANCE
thepaypers.com

Nøelse, Netcetera partner for payment security

France-based PSP Afone has launched an alternative banking project, Nøelse, and partnered with Netcetera to improve the security for their customers. In a previously analog market, Nøelse offers digital banking for individuals and companies with a focus on easy online access and Europe-based transactions. To support card-not-present transactions and protect against online fraud, they needed to improve security on a ACS and 3DS server and chose to partner with Netcetera.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy