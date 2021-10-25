Coupang and Payoneer to enable merchants to tap Coupang's market

Iwoca has released its quarterly SME Expert Index of UK Brokers which showcases that small business owners are feeling optimistic about economic conditions for growth. The Index reveals that over a third (35%) of brokers reported the top motivator for applying for unsecured finance was to ‘grow the business’ – a 12 percentage point increase from the previous quarter. For the first time since the Index was launched, ‘managing day to day cash flow’ was not the most requested reason for applying for unsecured finance, dropping by 6 percentage points on the previous quarter. There was also a decline in the number of SMEs citing ‘recovery from lockdown or closure’ or to ‘bridge occasional cash flow gaps’ as a reason for needing finance.

ECONOMY ・ 6 HOURS AGO