Coupang and Payoneer to enable merchants to tap Coupang's market

Banking software company Temenos has announced that modern card issuing and payment processing platform Marqeta has joined the Temenos MarketPlace. Marqeta powers innovative payment solutions including Klarna, Uber, and Square. Joining the Temenos MarketPlace brings this solution to banks worldwide, from challenger banks to established incumbents. With instant access to Marqeta’s technology, these banks can bring new card and payment ideas and experiences to market at speed. The integration of Marqeta enables Temenos’ banking and financial institution customers to leverage Marqeta’s open API, Tokenization as a Service, Just in Time Gateway funding, as well as other functionalities.
