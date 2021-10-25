CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Coupang and Payoneer to enable merchants to tap Coupang's market

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSouth Korea-based ecommerce platform Coupang has teamed up with payment and commerce-enabling platform Payoneer to provide global sellers the opportunity to expand to South Korea. By leveraging Payoneer’s...

iwoca releases SME Expert Index

Iwoca has released its quarterly SME Expert Index of UK Brokers which showcases that small business owners are feeling optimistic about economic conditions for growth. The Index reveals that over a third (35%) of brokers reported the top motivator for applying for unsecured finance was to ‘grow the business’ – a 12 percentage point increase from the previous quarter. For the first time since the Index was launched, ‘managing day to day cash flow’ was not the most requested reason for applying for unsecured finance, dropping by 6 percentage points on the previous quarter. There was also a decline in the number of SMEs citing ‘recovery from lockdown or closure’ or to ‘bridge occasional cash flow gaps’ as a reason for needing finance.
Bank of America launches Account Validation

Bank of America has launched Account Validation, a fraud prevention service for corporate and public sector clients. Prior to initiating an electronic credit or debit payment, a client using Account Validation, can verify the status of an account and authenticate the account owner. Account Validation is supported by Early Warning Services (EWS), a fintech company that provides identity, risk, and payment solutions to financial institutions.
Levi’s Turkey Subsidiary Expands Partnership with MySize

Levi Strauss & Co. Turkey aims to repeat success. The Turkish subsidiary of the U.S. heritage company revealed last week that it is applying MySize’s proprietary AI-driven sizing technology to its Dockers brand after a year of “proven success” with Levi’s. MySize technology works by analyzing user-entered data such as gender, height and weight, after which its proprietary machine learning database calculates the appropriate fit. It currently provides sizing information for more than 120 retailers and offers recommendations directly on the retailers’ sites when directed from the MySize app. The integration of the MySizeID widget has reduced return rates for the subsidiary. In...
ShopeePay expands digital payments

ShopeePay, a Singapore-based payments app, has partnered with Malaysia-based fintech GHL Systems Berhad to expand digital payment acceptance in the Philippines. In a statement, Shopee said, the partnership has brought its cashless payment solutions for businesses and consumers to over 83,000 merchant points nationwide. GHL is a payment solutions provider in ASEAN, with a footprint of 383,600 payment touchpoints across the region driving digital payments.
Kani offers data output integrations from multiple global processors

Kani, a UK-based SaaS platform provider, has announced it is offering payment and fintech companies ready-to-go data output integrations from global processing platforms. Kani’s automated reconciliation platform, which has reconciled over GBP 5 billion in processed payments volume to-date, offers clients the ability to simplify their data reporting and reconciliation processes.
PayMaya accelerates rollout of QR Ph P2M million acceptance points

Philippines-based digital payments ecosystem PayMaya has accelerated the launch of a new payment platform using QR code to transform the country into a cash-lite economy. PayMaya has rolled out a number of QR Ph P2M (person-to-merchant) acceptance points across its enterprise base, now at over 160,000 online and on-ground touchpoints, including large companies, government agencies, as well as micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).
quirion's digital asset management gift cards introduced in Edeka

Germany-based robo-advisor quirion has announced offering voucher cards for ETF-based asset management investments in stores from the supermarket chain Edeka. The voucher cards are currently being distributed to the more than 3600 participating stores. Customers of the supermarket can choose between three different cards: there are credits of EUR 25, EUR 50 and EUR 100. The cards are activated at the supermarket checkout and can then be redeemed online on the quirion website. The offer is aimed at new and existing customers.
Payble achieves accreditation readiness in 1 month with Adatree

Australia-based SaaS technology provider Adatree has helped payments platform Payble accelerate its Accredited Data Recipient (ADR) journey to 4 weeks. Payble completed its ADR application in one month, by leveraging Adatree’s ADR Accelerator product for application document templates and the Adatree ‘Industry Sandbox’, which provides realistic simulations for companies to test their proof of concept ahead of going to market and provides them with the testing experience of being an ADR.
Effi expands product search API

Australia-based mortgage broking platform Effi’s product search API has expanded with LIXI Codes for lenders and the ability to identify lenders funding the fossil fuel industry, according to Australian Fintech. Fintechs including Sherlok, an Australia-based automated repricing and refinancing platform for mortgage brokers, use the API to drive growth for...
Soon platform partners with Visa and others to launch automated wealth engine

US-based wealth management platform Soon has signed partnerships with Visa, Central Bank of Kansas City subsidiary Central Payments, Falls Fintech, and Galileo to allow customers grow their wealth. By partnering with Visa, fintech company Soon will launch its Visa Debit Card that offers cashback services whenever paying for goods. Soon...
Bitcoin Spot ETFs receive green light in Australia

Bitcoin spot exchange traded funds (ETFs) have been approved by the Australian Securities And Investment Commission. The corporate regulators detailed a draft of regulatory requirements for funds looking to offer Bitcoin-based spot ETFs as part of their portfolios. This comes as a response to the Australian trading market that has expanded its interest in ETPs and other investment products based on crypto-assets.
Merchant Acquiring Market Global Current as Well as the Future Challenges: Commercial and Industrial Bank of China, CUP Merchant Services, First Data, WorldPay, Elavon, and Many More.

Elavon, Banque Industrielle de Chine, First Data, Bank of America Merchant Services, Vantiv, Global Payments, Hector Costello. The market study on Merchant Acquiring gives a precise market share for the projected term. The study also includes the most recent market estimates for the time period under consideration. The Merchant Acquiring study report forecasts business revenue for each geographic region. The Merchant Acquiring analysis also includes a marketplace examination of key trends concentrating on innovative business models, growth possibilities, a range of value-added goods, and the dynamic strategy outline that can fuel market escalation. Based on reliable data trends and classification, we provide one of the most complete and readily understandable geographical breakdowns of the Merchant Acquiring industry.
Hamilton Reserve Bank and authID.ai announce authentication solution

Saint Kitts and Nevis-based Hamilton Reserve Bank has deployed US-based authID.ai’s Identity-as-a-Service (IDaaS) platform. HRB has integrated Verified, authID.ai’s biometric multi-factor cloud-based authentication product that offers the use of a ‘selfie’ to confirm identity, thereby eliminating the use of vulnerable one-time passwords and knowledge-based questions for securing transactions and account recovery.
Volt Bank is officially a data recipient in Australia under CDR

Volt Bank has become the first Australia-based neobank to become accredited as a data recipient under the consumer data right (CDR) scheme, according to itnews.com.au. The neobank joined the growing list of accredited data recipients (ADRs) after receiving final sign-off from the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC). Volt joins the likes Westpac - which became accredited in early October 2021, NAB, and CBA. The news also makes Volt the sixth Australian bank in total to achieve ADR status; the other two are Regional Australia Bank and Beyond Bank.
Nøelse, Netcetera partner for payment security

France-based PSP Afone has launched an alternative banking project, Nøelse, and partnered with Netcetera to improve the security for their customers. In a previously analog market, Nøelse offers digital banking for individuals and companies with a focus on easy online access and Europe-based transactions. To support card-not-present transactions and protect against online fraud, they needed to improve security on a ACS and 3DS server and chose to partner with Netcetera.
Marqeta joins Temenos MarketPlace

Banking software company Temenos has announced that modern card issuing and payment processing platform Marqeta has joined the Temenos MarketPlace. Marqeta powers innovative payment solutions including Klarna, Uber, and Square. Joining the Temenos MarketPlace brings this solution to banks worldwide, from challenger banks to established incumbents. With instant access to Marqeta’s technology, these banks can bring new card and payment ideas and experiences to market at speed. The integration of Marqeta enables Temenos’ banking and financial institution customers to leverage Marqeta’s open API, Tokenization as a Service, Just in Time Gateway funding, as well as other functionalities.
OpyPay officially launches in the US

Australia-based Buy Now, Pay Later operator Openpay has become fully operational in the US. Opypay provides its clients instalment plans to ensure better budgeting and higher merchant revenues. Clients who want to make larger purchases over longer periods in sectors like healthcare, home improvement, dental, or auto repair are Opypay’s target audience.
What's changing in the way consumers pay - the merchants' perspective part 1

Seasoned payment managers from Jumia, Kinguin, Mango, TIDAL, Wargaming.net, and Wayfair share their expertise in a bid to further support peer-to-peer knowledge and provide our readers with an in-depth view of the merchants’ payment strategies. What changes have you noticed in terms of the way your consumers pay?. Sami Louali,...
PayU launches tokenisation solution 'PayU Token Hub' with Visa, Mastercard

Netherlands-based payment service provider PayU has announced the launch of ‘PayU Token Hub’, a tokenisation solution for businesses allowing customers to use saved cards. Built jointly by PayU and Wibmo, a PayU-owned full-stack global PayTech company, PayU Token Hub has partnered with card networks, including Visa, MasterCard, as well as with issuing banks, the company said.
Lendable to Launch USD 100 mln MSMEs fintech fund

Kenya-based Lendable, an emerging market fintech credit provider, is targeting a USD 100 million closed-ended fund focused on emerging and frontier market fintech investments. The Lendable MSME Fintech Credit Fund has soft closed a USD 49 million investment from DFC, EMIIF (DFAT), Calvert Impact Capital, Ceniarth, BIO, FMO and FSD Africa (FSDAi). Another USD 20 million is on track to close in the fourth quarter and the fund is expected to hard close above USd 100 million in 2022.
