Demi Lovato announced today that her current tour in support of her eighth studio album will be her last. In several since-deleted Instagram Stories the singer posted photos looking out a hotel room window with the words, “I’m so f***ing sick I can’t get out of bed. I can’t do this anymore. This next tour will be my last. I love and thank you guys.” While Lovato indicated in her posts that it would be “this next tour” that would be her last, music outlets like Billboard are taking it to mean her current “Holy Fvck” campaign will be her last. The singer...

