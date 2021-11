Last month, the Vivo V23e smartphone was spotted at the Bluetooth SIG certification site, which indicated that it won’t take too long for it to go official. Fresh tweets by reliable tipster Chun reveal that the V23e is set to go official in November in Vietnam. It appears that the company will train the retailers about the phone between Nov. 2 and Nov. 5. The tipster revealed that the Vietnam-based Viettel Store briefly uploaded a hands-on video of the Vivo V23e. A user managed to download the video before it was taken down by the retailer. Readers can click this link (shared by the tipster) to view the V23e hands-on video.

