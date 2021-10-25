CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

WEJ at 21: Growing up with The Great Santini

southcarolinapublicradio.org
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn celebration of Walter Edgar’s Journal at 21, this week's episode is an encore from 2014 with world-renowned author, the late Pat Conroy in conversation with 4 of his 5 siblings. In his 2013 memoir, The...

www.southcarolinapublicradio.org

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Sarah Ferguson makes amazing announcement - and we can't wait

Sarah Ferguson made an incredible announcement on Friday, revealing that she is launching a historical romance book club with publisher Mills & Boon. The news comes after the Duchess' own romance novel, Her Heart for a Compass, was released earlier this year and became a Sunday Times best-seller. The club will launch on 5 November, and each month the 62-year-old will select a different book from Mills & Boon.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Best Life

See Blair From "The Facts of Life" Now at 58

If you grew up in the '80s, you grew up learning the facts of life from, well, The Facts of Life. A spinoff of the popular show Diff'rent Strokes, it became one of the longest-running sitcoms of the decade during its nine-year, 200-episode arc. An entire generation came of age with Tootie Ramsey, Natalie Green, Jo Polniaczek, and of course, Blair Warner. But like so many friends from our teen years, chances are you've lost touch with your old pals from the Eastland School for Young Women. In other words, time for an update!
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Walter Edgar
Person
Pat Conroy
Cosmopolitan

Kristen Stewart Says 'Spencer' Taught Her That Diana, William and Harry Were Like a "Three-Headed Animal"

Playing one of the most famous and beloved women in modern history is a big undertaking. As Princess Diana in Spencer, Kristen Stewart got to experience that particular kind of stress firsthand. She famously studied up on the People's Princess and, according to the 31-year-old actress, the key to bringing Diana to life on the big screen was understanding the importance of her relationship with her sons, Prince William and Prince Harry.
CELEBRITIES
Dartmouth

Review: Solar Power is Lorde’s Poetic Reflection on Fame and Growing Up

The album is lyrically innovative and stunning in its explorations of nature, fame and growth, but it occasionally stagnates sonically. Since the release of her sophomore album, “Melodrama,” four years ago, Lorde has been off the grid, retreating to the New Zealand countryside and even as far as Antarctica. This time in solace is reflected clearly, both lyrically and sonically, in her third studio album, “Solar Power.” Lorde has created a poetic and astonishing album with a beautiful –– though occasionally repetitive –– folk-pop sound.
MUSIC
southcarolinapublicradio.org

Bellini and Melody

Vincenzo Bellini—the composer of Norma, La Sonnambula, and I Puritani, to name a few of his best-known operas—is famous for the beauty of his melodies, but also for his ability to use melody to define character, express passion, and advance dramatic action. And he had nothing but disdain for what he called the “ridiculous rules” that some people thought composers should be obliged to follow when setting poetry to music.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Great Santini#Wej#Journal#Sun
southcarolinapublicradio.org

Perfect Pitch, Beethoven, and the Chef

We’re always fascinated by abilities that are far beyond the realm of our experiences, or even of our imaginations. Some people can hold their breath for 10 minutes, some can jump four feet off the ground, some can memorize the digits of pi out to thousands of places. And some musicians—actually many musicians, although I’m not one of them—can hear any note and tell you what that note is. It’s called having “perfect pitch.”
FOOD & DRINKS
southcarolinapublicradio.org

“K” is for King, Susan Dupont Petigru (1824-1875)

“K” is for King, Susan Dupont Petigru (1824-1875). Author. A Charleston native, King received a finishing-school education at Madame Talvande’s in Charleston and Madame Guillon’s in Philadelphia. Contemporaries described her as intelligent, talented, quick tempered, rebellious, and fun-loving. Her first book, Busy Moments in the Life of an Idle Woman was published in 1853 to critical acclaim. She followed with Lily (1855), Sylvia’s World (1859), and Gerald Gray’s Wife (1863). King perceived herself to be an American William Makepeace Thackeray. She wrote realistically and satirically about the manners and mores—the sexual politics and unhappy unions—of the Charleston and lowcountry plantation elite in the divorceless South Carolina that she knew well. After the Civil War, Susan Dupont Petigru King tried unsuccessfully to support herself as a writer and became a government clerk in Washington.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
southcarolinapublicradio.org

Catching up with The Concert Truck

In this Sonatas & Soundscapes interview, host Bradley Fuller speaks with pianists Susan Zhang and Nick Luby, founders and co-directors of The Concert Truck. The two musicians provide an overview of their concert hall on wheels and share about the challenges and rewards they've met along the way—including one especially-tricky passage that called for something other than musical technique.
MUSIC
southcarolinapublicradio.org

Geniuses Ordinary and Magical

The mathematician Mark Kac once tried to describe the extraordinary genius of the physicist Richard Feynman “There are two kinds of geniuses,” Kac wrote. “The ‘ordinary’ and the ‘magicians.’ An ordinary genius is a fellow that you and I would be just as good as, if we were only many times better. There is no mystery as to how his mind works. It is different with the magicians… the working of their minds is for all intents and purposes incomprehensible.”
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
southcarolinapublicradio.org

'Fresh Air' celebrates master magician Ricky Jay

The noted sleight-of-hand artist, who died in 2018, was also a scholar of con games and oddities. This week, Sotheby's auctioned off part of Jay's 10,000-item collection. Originally broadcast in 1998. Combine an intelligent interviewer with a roster of guests that, according to the Chicago Tribune, would be prized by...
CELEBRITIES
southcarolinapublicradio.org

Renowned artists to bring their passion for Schumann and Brahms to the Columbia Museum of Art

Two-time Grammy-winning violinist James Ehnes joins pianist Andrew Armstrong for the opening concert of the 2021-2022 CMA Chamber Music on Main series. In this Sonatas & Soundscapes interview that aired Friday, October 29th, host Bradley Fuller speaks with violinist James Ehnes, winner of Gramophone Magazine’s 2021 Artist of the Year award, and pianist Andrew Armstrong about their upcoming concert at the Columbia Museum of Art on Monday, November 1st at 7pm. The two musicians offer insights into the Brahms and Schumann works on the program, and share about what makes this music special for them.
COLUMBIA, SC
southcarolinapublicradio.org

Fresh Air Weekend: Oscar Isaac; Katie Couric

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:. For Oscar Isaac, life — and acting...
CELEBRITIES
southcarolinapublicradio.org

Walter Edgar's Journal: A history professor on the radio?

This fall Walter Edgar's Journal has been celebrating 21 years on the air by offering encore episodes from our vault. This week we bring you a special episode of The Journal with Walter and long-time Journal producer Alfred Turner as guests, and with SC Public Radio reporter Victoria Hansen guiding a discussion of the history of the program.
ENTERTAINMENT
Variety

‘Carol’ Writer Phyllis Nagy Talks About Her New Drama ‘Call Jane’

Phyllis Nagy’s screenplays have brought her many accolades, including an Oscar nom for “Carol.” The writer, who also teaches at UCLA, brings her second directorial effort, “Call Jane,” to AFM. The film, which stars Elizabeth Banks, Sigourney Weaver, Kate Mara and Chris Messina, is set in the 1960s and follows Joy (Banks) whose pregnancy is tainted by the threat it poses to her own life. She has nowhere to turn until she stumbles upon the Janes, an underground group of women united by Virginia (Sigourney Weaver), who risk everything to provide people like Joy with choices. Hayley Schore and Roshan...
MOVIES
southcarolinapublicradio.org

Flashbacks to selling the scares for horrorthons

UNIDENTIFIED ACTOR #1: (As character) Hello?. MONDELLO: ...Phone's gone dead... (SOUNDBITE OF OFF-HOOK TONE) MONDELLO: ...The mystic's read her Ouija board... (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) UNIDENTIFIED ACTOR #2: (As character) Can you show the sign?. MONDELLO: ...And zombies are popping through doorways left open by a demented kewpie doll. Been...
MOVIES
southcarolinapublicradio.org

Remembering 'Bosom Buddies' and 'Girls' actor Peter Scolari

This is FRESH AIR. Now we're going to remember comic actor Peter Scolari, who died a week ago from cancer at the age of 66. In 1980, he played opposite Tom Hanks in the ABC sitcom "Bosom Buddies." The two played New York advertising copywriters Kip and Henry, who cross-dress to move into a subsidized and very inexpensive all-female hotel. The show launched both their careers. Here's a scene from the first season. Hanks and Scolari, whose characters are known as Buffy and Hildegard while in female dress, go out to a singles bar with other women in the hotel. But they aren't enjoying themselves.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy