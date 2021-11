Samsung is expected to soon announce what could be the biggest upgrade to its Exynos chips in years. The partnership it started with AMD a few years back is anticipated to level up the silicon’s graphics game, utilizing AMD’s rDNA technology for the benefit of mobile users. There has been some uncertainty, however, about which devices will be betting this Exynos 2200, especially with the ongoing chip shortage. The latest word gives a small amount of relief to would-be Galaxy S22 buyers, but the actual availability of this chip might still be in question.

