This has been an eventful first week of the season for the Red Wings so far. Three games in and we find them with a 2-0-1 record, fourth in the league in Goals For with 13 (it took them seven games to get to 13 last season), their two top prospects have both had strong starts to their NHL careers, and the team has shown they will not tolerate garbage play from their opponents anymore.

