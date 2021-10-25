CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
“H” is for Hampton, Wade I (1754-1835)

Cover picture for the article“H” is for Hampton, Wade I (1754-1835). Planter, soldier, politician. Hampton was born in Virginia and in the 1770s moved to the Tyger River Valley in present-day Spartanburg County....

Washington Post

Black people, save the republic by saving Virginia — again

For a few weeks now, a factoid about the forthcoming vote in the Virginia governor’s race between Democrat Terry McAuliffe and Republican Glenn Youngkin has seemed to spell certain doom for McAuliffe. “As others have pointed out, in 10 out of the last 11 gubernatorial elections in Virginia,” wrote The...
VIRGINIA STATE
orlandoweekly.com

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis warns companies against being too 'woke' at Orlando conference

Appearing before a group of business leaders Thursday, Gov. Ron DeSantis warned about following a “woke” ideology, which he called “very dangerous” for the country. “The minute you go into becoming more of a political actor than just simply a business actor, you know, guys like me got to treat you that way,” DeSantis said in wrapping up a 35-minute keynote address at the Florida Chamber of Commerce’s Future of Florida Forum in Orlando.
FLORIDA STATE
“K” is for King, Susan Dupont Petigru (1824-1875)

“K” is for King, Susan Dupont Petigru (1824-1875). Author. A Charleston native, King received a finishing-school education at Madame Talvande’s in Charleston and Madame Guillon’s in Philadelphia. Contemporaries described her as intelligent, talented, quick tempered, rebellious, and fun-loving. Her first book, Busy Moments in the Life of an Idle Woman was published in 1853 to critical acclaim. She followed with Lily (1855), Sylvia’s World (1859), and Gerald Gray’s Wife (1863). King perceived herself to be an American William Makepeace Thackeray. She wrote realistically and satirically about the manners and mores—the sexual politics and unhappy unions—of the Charleston and lowcountry plantation elite in the divorceless South Carolina that she knew well. After the Civil War, Susan Dupont Petigru King tried unsuccessfully to support herself as a writer and became a government clerk in Washington.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Donald has seen storms before. But this one could prove a tipping point

Just a few blocks away from a stretch of busy highway in LaPlace, La. — about 30 miles northwest of New Orleans — Donald Caesar Jr., 49, walks down the street he grew up on and has lived his entire life. Even a month after Hurricane Ida pummeled Louisiana as a Category 4 storm, this street and many others in the hardest-hit areas of the state are still completely unrecognizable.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
"L" is for Lyles, Bissett, Carlisle & Wolff

"L" is for Lyles, Bissett, Carlisle & Wolff. Founded in 1946 by William Gordon Lyles and known widely as LBC&W, the firm developed into the premier architectural, engineering and planning concern in South Carolina and the Southeast by the 1950s and remained so well into the 1970s. The other principals of the firm were Thomas J. Bissett, William A. Carlisle, and Louis M. Wolff—all Clemson architectural graduates and World War II veterans. During its early years LBC&W designed and built more than 500,000 housing units, including high-rise apartment buildings in Atlanta, Charleston, and Columbia. At its peak in the 1960s, LBC&W employed more than 350 architects, engineers, planners and support staff in states across the Southeast. Lyles, Bissett, Carlisle & Wolff received honors from all quarters for design excellence, community service, and professionalism.
ECONOMY
YC Coffee Crew Wade Hampton Loose

Hillcrest High School honors one of their own taken too soon. Four suspects expected to appear in court Monday for brutal attack of W.E. Willis store owners. Improvements could be coming to aging water systems in rural South Carolina. FDA paves way for Pfizer COVID-19 vaccinations in young kids. Woman’s...
WADE HAMPTON, SC

