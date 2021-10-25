CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Style fights - silly, but productive

southcarolinapublicradio.org
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt occurs to me, when considering the history of music, that the endlessly recurring and often bitter fights over musical styles and trends have actually been quite productive, if only because they’ve acted as spurs...

www.southcarolinapublicradio.org

Pitchfork

Listen to Tisakorean’s “Silly Dude”: The Ones

It’s a good thing that none of Tisakorean’s Texas dance rap anthems went mega-viral. 2019’s “The Mop” came close to reaching that level of popularity, but it never rippled through pop culture like the easy-to-pick-up routines that came before it. While that success would have been nice, it’s a shadow that many rappers can never escape. Instead the Houston rapper and producer has had the freedom to retreat back into the trenches of the internet, sharpen his production chops, and take his music in an even weirder direction. “Silly Dude” doesn’t sound like anything he’s made before; the production is lush enough for a Tyler record and he alters his pitch to robotic Speaker Knockerz levels. It’s a mesmerizing addition to the rapper’s self-proclaimed silly era, which doesn’t seem to have a clear definition. According to his social media, it seems to encompass goofy photos you would find on a middle schooler’s camera roll and back breaking dances. Let’s hope this movement doesn’t land him in physical therapy.
MUSIC
wrir.org

Illa Styles Illa Styles Double Dose Illa Styles not3just2tho

A few weeks ago we talked to Illa Styles on this same radio show. Do you remember that? We wanted to listen to his music but we couldn’t because we didn’t have any? Except we DID have any but we didn’t have any we could play on the radio?. You...
MUSIC
southcarolinapublicradio.org

Perfect Pitch, Beethoven, and the Chef

We’re always fascinated by abilities that are far beyond the realm of our experiences, or even of our imaginations. Some people can hold their breath for 10 minutes, some can jump four feet off the ground, some can memorize the digits of pi out to thousands of places. And some musicians—actually many musicians, although I’m not one of them—can hear any note and tell you what that note is. It’s called having “perfect pitch.”
FOOD & DRINKS
cowboysindians.com

Product Styling 101

Photographer Janzen Tew reveals the art of visual storytelling. A picture is worth a thousand words — and style is what weaves those words into your story. The right product styling can draw your customers into the photo and into your world. Immersed in the moment, they can experience the lifestyle, emotions, and values that your products offer. It’s a powerful tool for nourishing the connections that transform casual shoppers into loyal fans.
BEAUTY & FASHION
State
South Carolina State
southcarolinapublicradio.org

Tiny Desk Contest entrant Oh He Dead on newfound motherhood and love

2021 Tiny Desk Contest winner Neffy recently claimed her Contest prize, performing her very own Tiny Desk concert. But NPR Music discovered thousands of up-and-coming artists through this year's Contest, and Weekend Edition is highlighting some standout entries this fall. One of those noteworthy entries is "The Foreigner," which comes...
MUSIC
southcarolinapublicradio.org

Needless comparisons

I heard two remarkably gifted young musicians play the other day. One was a nineteen-year-old pianist and one a sixteen-year-old violinist. And it was pretty humbling, because when I was nineteen I wasn’t nearly as accomplished as either the nineteen-year-old or the sixteen-year-old. But I didn’t quit when I was nineteen, or even when I was in my early twenties and only too well aware that I was still far from a finished product… and eventually I was able to make a career as a professional musician. The lesson here, a hard one to learn, but one that I’ve always tried to teach my students, is that everyone makes progress at his or her own pace, and what’s crucial is where you eventually arrive, not how fast you get there. Early accomplishment is wonderful, and sometimes even amazing…But comparing yourself can be needlessly discouraging. If people are enjoying your performance now, they won’t care whether you blossomed at thirteen… or at thirty.
MUSIC
southcarolinapublicradio.org

Catching up with The Concert Truck

In this Sonatas & Soundscapes interview, host Bradley Fuller speaks with pianists Susan Zhang and Nick Luby, founders and co-directors of The Concert Truck. The two musicians provide an overview of their concert hall on wheels and share about the challenges and rewards they've met along the way—including one especially-tricky passage that called for something other than musical technique.
MUSIC
southcarolinapublicradio.org

Geniuses Ordinary and Magical

The mathematician Mark Kac once tried to describe the extraordinary genius of the physicist Richard Feynman “There are two kinds of geniuses,” Kac wrote. “The ‘ordinary’ and the ‘magicians.’ An ordinary genius is a fellow that you and I would be just as good as, if we were only many times better. There is no mystery as to how his mind works. It is different with the magicians… the working of their minds is for all intents and purposes incomprehensible.”
SCIENCE
#Italian
HollywoodLife

Michael Jackson’s Son Bigi, 19, Looks So Grown Up As He Discusses Climate Change In Rare Interview

Blanket Jackson, who now goes by Bigi, spoke about how he’s carrying on his late father’s legacy by using his platform for climate change awareness. Over a decade after Michael Jackson‘s death, the late pop star’s 19-year-old son Blanket “Bigi” Jackson is helping spread awareness about climate change. Bigi, who was born Prince Michael Jackson II, spoke about climate change and the COP26 summit in a rare interview with Good Morning Britain on Oct. 31 at his brother Prince Jackson‘s Thriller Night Halloween Party in California, which raises funds for the Heal Los Angeles Foundation. “I do think it’s important that we all know about it,” Bigi said about climate change. “I think we have some work to do but our generation knows how important it is.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Hello Magazine

Sarah Ferguson makes amazing announcement - and we can't wait

Sarah Ferguson made an incredible announcement on Friday, revealing that she is launching a historical romance book club with publisher Mills & Boon. The news comes after the Duchess' own romance novel, Her Heart for a Compass, was released earlier this year and became a Sunday Times best-seller. The club will launch on 5 November, and each month the 62-year-old will select a different book from Mills & Boon.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
NBC News

Michael Jackson’s youngest son, Bigi, formerly Blanket, makes rare TV appearance

Michael Jackson's youngest son remembered his father's legacy and spoke about an issue he is passionate about in a rare on-camera interview on Monday. A bearded Bigi Jackson, 19, formerly known as Blanket, appeared on "Good Morning Britain" while walking through a room filled with his father's memorabilia that was part of older brother Prince's annual Thriller Night Halloween party at the family's Hayvenhurst estate to benefit The Heal Los Angeles Foundation.
CELEBRITIES
thefocus.news

What is Kristin Chenoweth and fiancé Josh Bryant's age difference?

Broadway actress Kristin Chenoweth and musician boyfriend Josh Bryant are engaged. The couple shared the news on social media yesterday (Friday, 29 October) with fans now curious to know Kristin Chenoweth and her now fiancé Josh Bryant’s age difference. How old is Kristin Chenoweth’s fiancé Josh Bryant?. Broadway star Kristin...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Chance The Rapper Suffers From "PTSD" Due To Watching His Peers Get Murdered

More stars are drawing attention to the importance of mental health and Taraji P. Henson has partnered with Facebook Watch to expand her vision. The award-winning actress hosts Peace of Mind with Taraji where she sits down with celebrities and other influential figures. During the episodes, harsh truths and traumatic memories are often discussed, and such was the case when Chance The Rapper recently paid Taraji & Co. a visit.
MENTAL HEALTH

