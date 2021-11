Terrorists who make plans to kill at least two people will face longer in prison under new sentencing guidelines published today.Justice secretary Dominic Raab has argued that the new advice for judges to hand down sentences of a minimum of 14 years would send a stronger message to those who plot to “kill and maim in the name of warped and fanatical ideologies”.The Ministry of Justice’s move comes as police continue to question Ali Harbi Ali, 25, over the murder of Tory MP Sir David Amess last week. The suspect has been detained under the Terrorism Act.The Sentencing Council has...

POLITICS ・ 13 DAYS AGO