Ex-Facebook employee speaks out about the spread of false information

By Noel King
kclu.org
 8 days ago

NPR's Rachel Martin talks to Yael Eisenstat, the ex-global head of Elections Integrity Operations for Political Ads at Facebook in 2018, who has criticized the company's operations. Ryan Hackett is a...

www.kclu.org

Variety

Facebook’s Zuckerberg Lashes Out at ‘Coordinated Effort’ by Media to Depict ‘False Picture’ of Company

Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg, sounding irritated about his company’s latest PR crisis, insisted that issues like misinformation and political polarization are not “primarily about social media” — and he complained about a raft of critical articles published in recent days based on internal documents leaked by ex-employees. Meanwhile, also on the social giant’s third-quarter earnings call, Zuckerberg said Facebook is investing about $10 billion this year in its “metaverse” strategy, including in its Oculus VR products, smart glasses and ecommerce initiatives. In his remarks to analysts, Zuckerberg claimed he welcomed scrutiny of Facebook. “I believe large organizations should be scrutinized and I’d...
INTERNET
The Verge

Facebook fined $70 million for withholding information about Giphy acquisition

A UK watchdog has fined Facebook £50 million ($70 million USD) for purposely concealing information about its Giphy acquisition (via TechCrunch). Facebook began its $400 million acquisition of Giphy in 2020, and even members of Congress thought it was a bad idea. The company’s dealings with the massive GIF-making hub...
INTERNET
State
Ohio State
State
Washington State
POLITICO

What the Facebook papers say about sourcing health information

WHEN THE WEB TRUMPS THE MD: It wasn’t long ago that doctors were almost the sole source for medical information. A diagnosis was the last word, second opinions were frowned upon and subtle bias seeped into decision-making. The trove of documents collected by Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen shows the extent...
INTERNET
#Sudan#Ex Facebook#Npr#Megafobia#Wright Brothers
The Conversation U.S.

Facebook has a misinformation problem, and is blocking access to data about how much there is and who is affected

Leaked internal documents suggest Facebook – which recently renamed itself Meta – is doing far worse than it claims at minimizing COVID-19 vaccine misinformation on the Facebook social media platform. Online misinformation about the virus and vaccines is a major concern. In one study, survey respondents who got some or all of their news from Facebook were significantly more likely to resist the COVID-19 vaccine than those who got their news from mainstream media sources. As a researcher who studies social and civic media, I believe it’s critically important to understand how misinformation spreads online. But this is easier said than...
INTERNET
NewsBreak
Facebook
kclu.org

Facebook's rebranding as Meta has unintended financial consequences

Good morning. I'm Noel King, with a story of unintended consequences. Facebook, of course, has rebranded as Meta. A Canadian materials company, also called Meta, got very lucky when investors then bought shares of its stock. CNBC reports the Canadian company's shares surged nearly 25%. The CEO of that company even tweeted welcome to the Metaverse to Mark Zuckerberg.
INTERNET
kclu.org

News brief: climate summit, Texas abortion case, Rittenhouse trial

World leaders can say they are doing something about climate change. But how can they do enough?. That exact question hangs over a meeting of world leaders this week in Scotland. President Biden will be there. He's made a transition to cleaner fuel a defining issue of his presidency, but he will not arrive with a U.S. commitment in hand of any big progress.
TEXAS STATE
AFP

Hunger forces Afghans to sell young daughters into marriage

Fahima has wept many times since her husband sold their two young daughters into marriage to survive the drought gripping western Afghanistan. Oblivious to the deal, six-year-old Faristeh and 18-month-old Shokriya sit by her side in a mud-brick and tarpaulin shelter for displaced people. "My husband said if we don't give away our daughters, we will all die because we don't have anything to eat," Fahima said of the choice now facing thousands of Afghan families. "I feel bad giving away my daughters for money."
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
abc10.com

Facebook is tracking you on other websites. Here's how you can stop it.

A technology outage and whistleblower claims about Facebook priorities have renewed discussions about the company’s ethics, including what it does with user data. Whether or not account holders realize it, Facebook’s default privacy settings allow the company to record a multitude of personal data—every video they’ve watched, search history, their location when logged in on a mobile device, what their face looks like and much more.
INTERNET

