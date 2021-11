There is no greater joy than packing a shoebox for Operation Christmas Child. It connects you to the person on the other side of the world that is receiving it. One summer when we had kids camp, the mission aspect of the camp was in Africa. Most of our boxes go to Africa. The children from church saw first hand the living conditions of children half way across the world. They live in dirt floor houses. They wash dishes in an open pot outside. The dishes are little tin and plastic mis-matched, what ever they can find type eating utensils.

PONTOTOC, MS ・ 12 DAYS AGO