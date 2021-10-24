CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Against Chiefs, Titans won the way they wanted to

Cover picture for the articleNASHVILLE, Tenn. – That bad road loss to the Jets felt like years ago after the Titans stacked a smothering, 27-3 win...

The Spun

Adrian Peterson Has A 2-Word Message For The Titans

Welcome to Tennessee, Adrian Peterson. The legendary NFL running back is reportedly signing with the Titans, following the Derrick Henry injury news. Henry is reportedly undergoing surgery on an injured foot. While it’s possible he could return later this season, Henry is expected to miss several weeks, if not the rest of the regular season.
AllTitans

Titans Double Up on RB Additions

There is no running back the Tennessee Titans could have signed to adequately replace Derrick Henry. So, they brought in more than one. Adrian Peterson and D’Onta Foreman were among four players the Titans added their practice squad on Tuesday. The expectation is that Peterson, one of the NFL’s all-time leading rushers, will be signed to the active roster in the coming days and will be in the lineup Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams. Whether Foreman is a complementary piece or a fallback option remains to be seen.
National football post

Chiefs Titans Betting Pick, Props, Trends

The total was 57.5 midweek, which is normally a high bar to hit, but not in this game. The OVER has hit in 11 of the Tennessee Titans’ last 14 games when slated as the home underdog, including six straight. The OVER has hit in 23 of Titans the previous...
kshb.com

Chiefs must continue third-down dominance at Titans

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — History suggests the Kansas City Chiefs are more likely to win the Super Bowl than miss the playoffs if their third-down dominance continues on offense. Roughly one-third of the way through the 2021 season, the Chiefs’ third-down efficiency is unprecedented in NFL history. Kansas City has...
thunder1320.com

Titans dominate Chiefs Sunday

Just six days after a rousing win over the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football, the Titans raced past another AFC contender with an impressive and one-sided win over the Kansas City Chiefs before 69,484 fans at Nissan Stadium. A game you heard live on Thunder Radio – your exclusive home for Titans football in Coffee County, presented by realtor Charlie Gonzales.
Arrowhead Pride

Mike Remmers is likely to start against the Titans on Sunday

When the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Washington Football Team 31-13 on Sunday, the offensive line featured a new starter at right tackle: veteran offensive lineman Mike Remmers, who came in for second-year rookie Lucas Niang. “You see, he battles,” quarterback Patrick Mahomes said of Remmers when he spoke to...
Iola Register

Chiefs wither under the wrath of the Titans

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans wanted to start games faster and score more points early. They did just that against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Titans scored on their first five possessions and led 27-0 at halftime on their way to routing the Chiefs on Sunday.
paulkuharsky.com

Scouting review: How Titans took advantage of susceptible Colts

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Penalties were the name of the game in Indianapolis. Awful officiating dictated the pace and play of the game and that should never happen in the NFL. Ultimately the Titans won in overtime, 34-31. Carson Wentz played a solid game until around 1:33 left in the fourth...
fullpresscoverage.com

Key Matchups: Chiefs Vs Titans

Opportunities will be there for the taking when the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tennessee Titans meet on Sunday. Due to injuries, the depth of each squad will be tested once again. How will that affect the game plans of either the Chiefs or the Titans? Plus, can the teams carry things over after they both completed meaningful victories?
fox40jackson.com

Longtime NFL official Carl Madsen dead at 71 after incident on way home from Titans-Chiefs game

Longtime NFL official Carl Madsen died on Sunday while returning home from the Kansas City Chiefs–Tennessee Titans game, the league announced Monday. He was 71. Walt Anderson, who is NFL senior vice president of officiating training and development confirmed the news of Madsen’s passing in a statement. The cause of death was not immediately known.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Previewing Chiefs vs. Titans Week 7 game on Chiefs Wire Podcast

We’re back with an all-new episode of the Chiefs Wire podcast! This week we’re previewing the Kansas City Chiefs’ week 7 matchup with Tennessee Titans. Ed Easton Jr. speaks with Chiefs Wire managing editor Charles Goldman, who shares his thoughts on the Chiefs’ improved defensive performance in Washington last week. Chiefs’ DL Tershawn Wharton explains his incredible late-game interception in last Sunday’s win, Tyrann Mathieu’s leadership, and plans to slow down Derrick Henry during the team’s weekly press conference. Lastly, In honor of National Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness month, we flashback to Ed Easton Jr.’s conversation with former NFL player Devon Still and his wife Asha about their partnership to encourage discussions regarding the pre-pregnancy phase, daughter Leah Still, and some advice for Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
Arrowhead Pride

5 things we learned as the Titans hammered the Chiefs

The Tennessee Titans blew out the Kansas City Chiefs 27-3 during their Week 7 matchup at Nissan Stadium in Nashville. Here are five things we learned from the game. 1. The pundits don’t always know what they’re talking about. And in this group, I include myself and (most of) the...
Injury roundup: Titans receiver Julio Jones (hamstring) to play against Chiefs

It appears the Tennessee Titans will have a key weapon against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs today. Wide receiver Julio Jones expressed optimism this week that he'll play despite being listed as questionable, and a source tells NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport that that is the expectation. He is officially active.
AllTitans

Titans-Chiefs: Live Updates, Analysis

NASHVILLE – The last time the Kansas City Chiefs were in town, Nov. 10, 2019, quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw for 446 yards, the most ever allowed by the Tennessee Titans, and three touchdowns. The Titans won 35-32, however, with a blocked field goal as time expired and kick-started their run...
Nashville Post

Pre-Snap Read: Titans vs. Chiefs

Not many would have guessed that when the Tennessee Titans hosted the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 7 the Chiefs would be in last place in the AFC West. But here we are, and the 3-3 Chiefs just seem to be off, as has star quarterback Patrick Mahomes. While the...
