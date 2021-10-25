People can expect Christmas to be ‘normal’, Health Secretary says

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson complained to EU chief Ursula von der Leyen on Saturday that French threats over fishing were "completely unjustified" as a British minister said London was "actively considering" invoking a Brexit dispute tool for the first time. For her part, Von Der Leyen tweeted that the European Commission was "intensively engaging for finding solutions" on both the fishing spat and another linked row with Brussels over their divorce pact's implementation in Northern Ireland. The simmering feud over fish has already seen a British trawler detained in a French port and Paris' ambassador in London summoned to the Foreign Office for the type of dressing down usually reserved for hostile states not allies. During talks on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Rome, Johnson "raised his concerns about the rhetoric from the French government in recent days over the issue of fishing licences," his office said.

U.K. ・ 2 DAYS AGO