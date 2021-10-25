CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

People can expect Christmas to be ‘normal’, Health Secretary says

Shropshire Star
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSajid Javid has rejected calls to move immediately to Plan B following mounting pressure on the Government over the weekend. People can expect Christmas to be “normal”, the Health Secretary has said, as he urged people to have their Covid-19 vaccines. Sajid Javid said no “sensible health secretary across...

www.shropshirestar.com

Comments / 0

