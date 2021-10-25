CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Petrol prices shoot up to record highs

Shropshire Star
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe AA said the price rises will push more drivers to switch to electric cars. Prices at the petrol pumps reached an all-time high on Sunday, while diesel is still a little short of its previous record, new data shows. The average UK price of petrol hit 142.94p a...

www.shropshirestar.com

Comments / 1

Related
MarketWatch

Oil futures end higher, natural-gas prices decline for a third session in a row

Oil futures settled higher on Monday, ahead of a decision by major oil producers later this week on crude output levels. It seems quite clear that traders are not expecting any action from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies, together known as OPEC+, said Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at Oanda. "The group is clearly perfectly happy with price levels and don't consider them the economic risk that other countries, like the U.S., do." Erlam expects Thursday’s meeting to be "swift and consistent with the last," and that OPEC+ will continue with its monthly oil production increases of 400,000 barrels per day. West Texas Intermediate crude for December delivery rose 48 cents, or 0.6%, to settle at $84.05 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Natural-gas prices, meanwhile, settled lower for a third consecutive session, with analysts citing forecasts for milder weather for the decline. December natural gas fell 24 cents, or 4.4%, to settle at $5.186 per million British thermal units.
TRAFFIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rishi Sunak
Person
Boris Johnson
Shropshire Star

Fuel prices up 30p a litre in 12 months

Government figures show the average price of a litre of the fuel at UK forecourts was 143.70p on Monday. Petrol prices have soared by more than 30p per litre in the past 12 months. Government figures show the average price of a litre of the fuel at UK forecourts was...
TRAFFIC
wmleader.com

High Energy Prices: Why Aren’t Producers Pumping More Oil and Gas?

About the author: Bianca Taylor is founder of Tourmaline Group, an ESG research boutique. She is also a Public Voices fellow with the OpEd Project and the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication, and a member of the Bretton Woods Committee. Natural-gas prices are skyrocketing globally, flummoxing policy makers. As...
TRAFFIC
KELOLAND TV

Why the price of gas is rising

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The average price of gas in South Dakota as of Tuesday is $3.29/gallon, according to AAA. This price has climbed one cent since Monday and is forecasted to continue rising. According to Shawn Steward, spokesman for AAA South Dakota, the current rise in price is...
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Electric Cars#Ethanol#Traffic Accident#Aa#Treasury#Rac
Shropshire Star

Another 40,000 engineers needed to feed heat pump push, says Centrica boss

The price of the pumps will come down over time, Chris O’Shea said. The UK needs another 40,000 heating engineers to help decarbonise the country’s homes and install enough heat pumps, the boss of Centrica has said. Chris O’Shea said the company, which owns British Gas, is hiring the equivalent...
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Coal Industry1
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
WIBC.com

Why November 4 is An Important Date For the Future of Gas Prices

STATEWIDE–When it comes to the direction of gas prices, November 4th is an important date on the calendar. That is the next time OPEC (Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries) meets to discuss future oil production. OPEC decided to not increase production anymore quickly three weeks ago, which has made...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wsau.com

OPEC oil output rise in October undershoots target – survey

LONDON (Reuters) – The increase in OPEC’s oil output in October fell short of the rise planned under a deal with allies, a Reuters survey found on Monday, as involuntary outages in some smaller producers offset higher supplies from Saudi Arabia and Iraq. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
NottinghamMD.com

Gas prices inch slightly higher as OPEC to meet next week

NOTTINGHAM, MD—The nation’s average gas price has increased 0.6 cents from a week ago and stands at $3.38 per gallon on Monday, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million individual price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country. The national average is up 19.5 cents from a month ago and $1.26 per gallon higher than … Continue reading "Gas prices inch slightly higher as OPEC to meet next week" The post Gas prices inch slightly higher as OPEC to meet next week appeared first on Nottingham MD.
NOTTINGHAM, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy