Energy Industry

Goldman sees upside risks to $90/bbl Brent price forecast

By Reuters
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 8 days ago
(Reuters) – Goldman Sachs said a strong rebound in global oil demand could push Brent crude oil prices above its year-end forecast of $90 per barrel. The U.S. investment bank said it expected oil demand will shortly reach pre-COVID-19 levels of around 100 million barrels per day (bpd) as consumption in...

Oil futures end higher, natural-gas prices decline for a third session in a row

Oil futures settled higher on Monday, ahead of a decision by major oil producers later this week on crude output levels. It seems quite clear that traders are not expecting any action from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies, together known as OPEC+, said Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at Oanda. "The group is clearly perfectly happy with price levels and don't consider them the economic risk that other countries, like the U.S., do." Erlam expects Thursday’s meeting to be "swift and consistent with the last," and that OPEC+ will continue with its monthly oil production increases of 400,000 barrels per day. West Texas Intermediate crude for December delivery rose 48 cents, or 0.6%, to settle at $84.05 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Natural-gas prices, meanwhile, settled lower for a third consecutive session, with analysts citing forecasts for milder weather for the decline. December natural gas fell 24 cents, or 4.4%, to settle at $5.186 per million British thermal units.
Brent Price
Shore News Network

European shares stumble as investors focus on earnings and Fed

LONDON (Reuters) – World shares held just under record highs while European indexes edged lower on Tuesday, as investors focused on earnings and the Federal Reserve’s two-day meeting which ends on Wednesday. Although Wall Street hit new highs on Monday, during the Asian session sentiment became more mixed, with equities...
#U S Oil Production#Crude Oil#Reuters#Lng
Shore News Network

Conocophillips posts quarterly profit on crude price rally

(Reuters) – Conocophillips reported a third-quarter profit on Tuesday, compared with a year-ago loss, thanks to a rebound in crude prices to pre-pandemic levels. Oil prices have climbed nearly 63% since the beginning of the year, driven by a rise in global demand and on supply bottlenecks, pushing Brent above $86 to its highest in nearly three years. The rally has been accompanied by sky-high gas prices around the world.
Shore News Network

Oil rises towards $85 as demand grows, OPEC supply lags

LONDON (Reuters) -Oil rose towards $85 a barrel on Tuesday, not far from a multi-year high, supported by signs that supply from OPEC and other producers is falling short as demand recovers from the worst of the pandemic. The increase in OPEC’s oil output in October undershot the rise planned...
NottinghamMD.com

Gas prices inch slightly higher as OPEC to meet next week

NOTTINGHAM, MD—The nation’s average gas price has increased 0.6 cents from a week ago and stands at $3.38 per gallon on Monday, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million individual price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country. The national average is up 19.5 cents from a month ago and $1.26 per gallon higher than … Continue reading "Gas prices inch slightly higher as OPEC to meet next week" The post Gas prices inch slightly higher as OPEC to meet next week appeared first on Nottingham MD.
Shore News Network

Oil steadies near $85 as supply lags, U.S. inventories eyed

LONDON (Reuters) -Oil steadied near $85 a barrel on Tuesday, not far from a multi-year high, supported by signs that supply from OPEC and other producers is falling short, although expectations of a rise in U.S. inventories was weighing. The increase in OPEC’s oil output in October undershot the rise...
AFP

China eases power crunch with boost to coal production

China said it has increased daily coal production by over one million tonnes, easing its energy shortage as world leaders gather in Britain for climate talks billed as one of the last chances to avert catastrophic global warming. The production surge comes as world leaders -- but not Chinese President Xi Jinping -- convene in Glasgow for COP26 talks to secure more ambitious global greenhouse gas emissions.
Reuters

Global stocks fall, U.S. dollar climbs on inflation worries

NEW YORK, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Global equity markets dipped on Friday, while the U.S. dollar gained as rising consumer prices bolstered expectations of interest rate hikes even with data showing solid growth in U.S. consumer spending. Consumer spending, which accounts for more than two-thirds of U.S. economic activity, rose...
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

