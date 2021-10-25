CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weather Alert: High Impact Nor’easter Brings Strong Winds/Rain Tuesday-Wed. Morning

By Tony Petrarca
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 8 days ago

Good Morning. A slow moving Nor’easter will impact weather Tuesday into Wednesday morning.  A Flood Watch has been issued for RI, CT and most of southeastern Massachusetts now and lasting through Wednesday morning. During this time, rainfall amounts of 2-4″ is likely.

A WIND ADVISORY has also been issued for inland areas and a HIGH WIND WARNING for southeast Mass and southern Rhode Island from 6pm Tuesday thru 2pm Wednesday. Gusts of 45-50mph in the advisory area with and gusts over 60+ mph possible in the red warning area . The strongest of the winds will be Tuesday evening/night into Wednesday morning.

WIND GUST FORECAST : Northeast wind increasing throughout Tuesday with winds peaking Tuesday evening and night. Winds by evening will be sustained at 20-30 mph with gusts approaching 60 mph closer to the coast by later Tuesday night. Gusts of 60-70 mph will be confined to the outer Cape, Vineyard and especially Nantucket. Preparations include securing any Halloween decorations, lawn and patio furniture. Charge mobile devices along with having flash lights ready if power goes out. Disruptions in ferry service likely later Tuesday into Wednesday

The storm is develop off the Carolina coast right now and stall to our southeast Tuesday and into Wednesday morning, bringing periods of heavy rain and strong damaging winds.

HOUR BY HOUR: Conditions for the next 36 hours »

OCEAN, BAY & BEACH // Beach weather, coastal and marine conditions »

Expecting a very stormy day, with widespread rain, falling moderate to heavy at times, along with increasing wind gusts (especially along the shore).

TUESDAY 5:00PM FORECAST : Coastal storm intensifies and slows off the coast of Nantucket Tuesday evening. This is the time when wind speeds start to ramp up, especially along the shore, islands and offshore waters

The height of the winds are expected by early Tuesday evening/night through early Wednesday morning. Winds are expected to be strongest across southeast Massachusetts and the Rhode Island coast. Some gusts along eastern Massachusetts and the Cape could be 60-70 mph. Across Rhode Island, we’re expecting gusts of 45-60 mph , but stronger across Newport County and Block Island. Power outages are likely Tuesday later Tuesday evening/night into Wednesday morning.

Rainfall amounts could be between 2″ and 4″ now thru early Wednesday morning

Rain and wind will gradually subside Wednesday afternoon and evening and the storm pulls away from our area.

