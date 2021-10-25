202 Republicans against democracy (letter)

Our local “representative,” Lloyd Smucker, and 201 of his fellow Trump-fearing colleagues in the U.S. House of Representatives could not even vote to hold the despicable Steve Bannon in contempt of Congress...
Republicans are not known for their support of social media platforms, so it only makes sense that a social network promising free speech and the open sharing of ideas would cause excitement throughout the party. After former President Donald Trump announced his idea for Truth Social this month, more than 60% of Republicans said they'd use it.
Regarding “Senate GOP again blocks Democrats’ election bill” (Oct. 20): As a centrist and having no party affiliation, I need to express my total exasperation with the Republican Party. The fact they have put their power first and foremost over the rule of law leads me to believe we are on our way out of democracy.
The greatest question our nation faces is whether American democracy will survive. Over the past few years, we have faced threats and events that would have been unimaginable even a decade ago, from terrorists’ assault on the U.S. Capitol to a president who brazenly attempted to overturn election results. It is important to understand these events were only possible because of weaknesses in our civic infrastructure that have festered for too long. We have to address these foundational issues if our democracy is to survive.
What do Pennsylvania Republican legislators have to do before voters realize that those lawmakers seem determined to act like fascists?. I don’t want my personal information given to some vendor I have no control over so that the Republicans can — yet again — try to make enough noise to cast doubt on our elections. They are trying to cast doubt on an election that former President Donald Trump lost in a romp, following a slew of polls that showed he would lose in a romp. And don’t forget that it was the same election that ushered many of these Republicans back into office. That inconvenient fact makes their actions even more mind-numbingly brazen and stupid.
Currently there are two TRPs, the True Republican Party and the Trump Republican Party. It was sad and disappointing when I read that Adam Kinzinger would not run again. I wish him well. He is an honest man of conviction, empathy, and wisdom. He is a military veteran. It is...
With Democrats controlling the Senate, it comes as no surprise that President Biden has successfully nominated dozens of federal judges, but nearly all of those picks enjoyed the support of a high-profile Republican: Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C. Graham, who until January was the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, voted...
(BDN) -- Sen. Susan Collins on Friday listed a handful of Republicans she would support over former President Donald Trump for the party’s 2024 presidential nomination. But she stopped short of saying she wouldn’t support Trump if he were the party’s nominee. [Collins: More than $260M for Maine in appropriations...
To the editor -- Candidates stonewalling ("Q&A forums lack candidates," YHR Oct. 22) Editorial Board interviews! As a voter, it brought to mind my high school hallway experiences of accidentally stumbling upon "The" clique, only to be greeted with awkward silence, no eye contact, shuffling feet, stiff smiles. Refusing to...
For four long years the Democratic party, the media and the entrenched bureaucracies did everything legal and extra legal to nullify the results of the 2016 election. Lies, falsehoods and slander that knew no bounds. Russian collusion indeed. Robert Mueller and his band of “biased” could not make a case. Threats to withhold support for Ukraine, just innuendo.
On Sunday, The Washington Post released a major investigative project on the January 6 Capitol attack, revealing that the FBI and other law enforcement agencies received numerous tips warning of the riot but still failed to prevent it. As is his wont, Tucker Carlson took this personally. The Fox News star claimed that the Post’s exposé was published to counter his Patriot Purge documentary series, whose first part became available on Fox’s streaming platform, Fox Nation, on Monday morning. The series portrays the Capitol riot as a “false flag” operation orchestrated by federal officials to target Trump supporters.
If you want a quick study on the state of Republican politics, this is a pretty good week to tune in.
On Monday, the Supreme Court heard challenges to the draconian Texas anti-choice law, a proceeding that might well be the first tolling of the death knell for the reproductive freedom that ensued after the Court’s decision in Roe v. Wade. This is undoubtedly a momentous bit of business, especially in the context of how we came to this 6-3 conservative majority on the high bench. However, on Friday, when very few people were watching, the Court took another action that is equally terrifying. Remember when Steve Bannon was yammering about destroying “the administrative state”? Members of the Supreme Court do. From the New York Times:
Chinese President Xi Jinping delivered a dud letter to the COP26 climate change summit in Glasgow, Scotland. Failing to attend the summit, the Chinese leader was expected to extend an olive branch with new pledges to cut carbon emissions. Instead, Xi offered no new commitments beyond pre-stated pledges to peak China's carbon emissions by 2030 and reach neutrality by 2060. The lack of new action will greatly disappoint COP26 delegates. It will particularly frustrate the European Union, which regards China's cooperation on climate change as a keystone of its diplomatic partnership with Beijing.
Though no longer president of the United States, Donald Trump is still making headlines. In an exclusive interview with Rolling Stone, two unidentified sources allege that the Trump Organization has committed insurance fraud. In 2011, a flood damaged Trump’s golf course in Westchester County, N.Y. The Trump Organization received $1.3 million in an insurance claim payout, but did so by allegedly inflating its damage claims.
