Congress & Courts

202 Republicans against democracy (letter)

Lancaster Online
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOur local “representative,” Lloyd Smucker, and 201 of his fellow Trump-fearing colleagues in the U.S. House of Representatives could not even vote to hold the despicable Steve Bannon in contempt of Congress...

lancasteronline.com

Washington Examiner

Trump’s Truth Social would hurt the Republican Party

Republicans are not known for their support of social media platforms, so it only makes sense that a social network promising free speech and the open sharing of ideas would cause excitement throughout the party. After former President Donald Trump announced his idea for Truth Social this month, more than 60% of Republicans said they'd use it.
POTUS
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Letter: GOP opposes democracy and undermines rule of law

Regarding “Senate GOP again blocks Democrats’ election bill” (Oct. 20): As a centrist and having no party affiliation, I need to express my total exasperation with the Republican Party. The fact they have put their power first and foremost over the rule of law leads me to believe we are on our way out of democracy.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Anchorage Daily News

Letter: For our democracy

The greatest question our nation faces is whether American democracy will survive. Over the past few years, we have faced threats and events that would have been unimaginable even a decade ago, from terrorists’ assault on the U.S. Capitol to a president who brazenly attempted to overturn election results. It is important to understand these events were only possible because of weaknesses in our civic infrastructure that have festered for too long. We have to address these foundational issues if our democracy is to survive.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Lancaster Online

Pa. Republicans act like fascists (letter)

What do Pennsylvania Republican legislators have to do before voters realize that those lawmakers seem determined to act like fascists?. I don’t want my personal information given to some vendor I have no control over so that the Republicans can — yet again — try to make enough noise to cast doubt on our elections. They are trying to cast doubt on an election that former President Donald Trump lost in a romp, following a slew of polls that showed he would lose in a romp. And don’t forget that it was the same election that ushered many of these Republicans back into office. That inconvenient fact makes their actions even more mind-numbingly brazen and stupid.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Pantagraph

LETTER: There are two Republican parties

Currently there are two TRPs, the True Republican Party and the Trump Republican Party. It was sad and disappointing when I read that Adam Kinzinger would not run again. I wish him well. He is an honest man of conviction, empathy, and wisdom. He is a military veteran. It is...
U.S. POLITICS
Yakima Herald Republic

Letter: Candidate who duck constituents doom democracy

To the editor -- Candidates stonewalling ("Q&A forums lack candidates," YHR Oct. 22) Editorial Board interviews! As a voter, it brought to mind my high school hallway experiences of accidentally stumbling upon "The" clique, only to be greeted with awkward silence, no eye contact, shuffling feet, stiff smiles. Refusing to...
ELECTIONS
Grand Forks Herald

Letter: Is democracy in peril? No question about it

For four long years the Democratic party, the media and the entrenched bureaucracies did everything legal and extra legal to nullify the results of the 2016 election. Lies, falsehoods and slander that knew no bounds. Russian collusion indeed. Robert Mueller and his band of “biased” could not make a case. Threats to withhold support for Ukraine, just innuendo.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
