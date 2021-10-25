202 Republicans against democracy (letter)

What do Pennsylvania Republican legislators have to do before voters realize that those lawmakers seem determined to act like fascists?. I don’t want my personal information given to some vendor I have no control over so that the Republicans can — yet again — try to make enough noise to cast doubt on our elections. They are trying to cast doubt on an election that former President Donald Trump lost in a romp, following a slew of polls that showed he would lose in a romp. And don’t forget that it was the same election that ushered many of these Republicans back into office. That inconvenient fact makes their actions even more mind-numbingly brazen and stupid.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO