Grading the Giants’ 20-17 loss to the Chiefs on Monday. Chiefs were shabby all season on defense and scoring only 17 points on them is not acceptable. First pass of the night was an interception by Daniel Jones (22 of 32, 222 yards) who never saw LB Willie Gay and basically handed KC seven points. What a poor start. RB Devontae Booker (15-60 rushing, 5-65 receiving) is not a game-changer. C Billy Price got turned around and nearly tackled Booker on what turned into a 3-yard loss. Tough break for Sterling Shepard (4-25) getting hurt again. Kadarius Toney (4-26) threw a pass for 19 yards but he does not look fully healthy. Will Hernandez (false start) and Nate Solder (holding) were called for penalties on back-to-back plays. Yuk.

NFL ・ 21 HOURS AGO