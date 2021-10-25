CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol, CT

As Christopher Walken's 'Outlaws' Debuts, Producer Big Talk Confirms U.S. Adaptation of 'Friday Night Dinner' Going Straight to Series (EXCLUSIVE)

By K.J. Yossman
New Haven Register
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKenton Allen, CEO of London-based outfit Big Talk Productions, has plenty to be pleased about. For the next two weeks, the company he has headed for over a decade will be dominating the Monday night primetime slot on BBC One in the U.K. First, at 8:30 p.m., with “The Goes Wrong...

www.nhregister.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Popculture

Simon Cowell Leaves Longtime TV Role to Devote Time to Family in Aftermath of Back Injury

Simon Cowell is taking time off to revel in his family life. The news comes amid Cowell spending more time at home to recover from a serious back injury. The talent scout has been a lead judge on X Factor and Britain's Got Talent for nearly 20 years. He will be replaced by Gary Barlow for his highly anticipated new ITV show, Walk The Line. Cowell, 62, will star continue on the show in a behind-the-scenes role as an executive producer.
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

‘History of the World Part II’ Variety Series Ordered at Hulu, Mel Brooks to Write and Executive Produce (EXCLUSIVE)

“History of the World, Part I” is finally getting a Part II, with Hulu ordering a variety series followup to the classic Mel Brooks comedy film, Variety has learned exclusively. “History of the World, Part II” is described as a sequel to the 1981 film. The film was made up of segments set during different periods of world history. Among those was the Stone Age, Ancient Rome, and the French Revolution. Like most of Brooks’ work, it also featured musical numbers, including one about the Spanish Inquisition and, of course, “Jews in Space.” Brooks is a writer and executive producer on the series...
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bristol, CT
State
Connecticut State
Bristol, CT
Entertainment
Local
Connecticut Entertainment
The Guardian

Christopher Walken: ‘I got a job as a lion tamer. Who’s going to turn that down?’

In between his early days as a lion tamer and his latest turn as an old lag doing community service in Bristol, Christopher Walken was Hollywood’s go-to guy for disturbed individuals. He was never quite as deranged as Dennis Hopper, perhaps, but those fixed staring eyes and a rictus smile more mirthless than Robert De Niro’s have helped convey instability and menace for more than half a century in more than 100 films and TV shows. “My whole acting career was a kind of accident,” he tells me down the phone from his home in rural Connecticut. “I guess you can blame Woody Allen. He must have seen something in me.”
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The Outlaws review: Christopher Walken does community service in slightly naff misfit comedy

Christopher Walken is the poster attraction for Stephen Merchant’s new crime caper, The Outlaws, about a group of misfits who meet on a community service programme. It’s a BBC/Amazon co-production, which maybe explains why the 78-year-old has been tempted out of his velvet-lined coffin in Connecticut to muck in with a herd of British character actors. Those staring eyes and halting Scots-German-Queens accent do not come cheap. He plays Frank, a fraudster released from a long spell in prison to be welcomed home by his daughter, Margaret (Dolly Wells), and his grandchildren. She is ambivalent about his return, although...
MOVIES
NewsTimes

Pablo Schreiber Joins Hulu's Candy Montgomery True Crime Series (EXCLUSIVE)

The show tells the true story of Candy Montgomery, a housewife in Silicon Prairie, Texas, who murdered her best friend, Betty Gore, with an ax in 1980. Jessica Biel is attached to play Montgomery, while Melanie Lynskey will play Betty Gore. Schreiber will star as Alan Gore, Betty’s husband and a Silicon Prairie engineer and father.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Letterman
Person
John Boyega
Person
Robert Popper
Person
Simon Pegg
Person
Stephen Merchant
Person
Kenton Allen
Person
Eleanor Tomlinson
Person
Tracy Letts
Person
Christopher Walken
The Guardian

The Outlaws review – Christopher Walken runs riot in brilliantly silly crime comedy

Stephen Merchant has said he got the idea for The Outlaws (BBC One) from his parents, who worked for community service in Bristol when he was growing up. Here, Merchant, along with co-writer Elgin James, takes seven characters from different backgrounds, sticks each of them in a red tabard, hands them a sweeping brush and watches as the inevitable culture clashes take place. “Everyone’s a type,” says Rani, the self-proclaimed “studious Asian good girl”, whose penchant for shoplifting earns her a hefty number of “community payback” hours.
MOVIES
arcamax.com

Christopher Walken is comfortable with silence, says Stephen Merchant

Christopher Walken is "very comfortable with silence". The 78-year-old actor stars in the new Stephen Merchant-created TV show 'The Outlaws', and Stephen has opened up about his experience of working with the Hollywood icon on the BBC series. Asked how he persuaded Christopher to join the show, Stephen shared: "It's...
CELEBRITIES
theplaylist.net

Oscar Isaac, Sam Rockwell & Christopher Walken To Star In Martin McDonagh’s New Film Project

Over the course of nearly 15 years, filmmaker Martin McDonagh has only released three features. But when your debut film is “In Bruges” and your most recent feature, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” was nominated for a ton of Oscars, people tend to get excited about each release, even if there is a big gap between films. But it appears that McDonagh isn’t going to be wasting time over the next couple of years, already in production on one new film and lining up the cast for the one after that.
MOVIES
bubbleblabber.com

Exclusive Interview: Creators/Producers Matthew Hausfater, Aaron Buchsbaum, and Teddy Riley Talk Up Amazon Prime’s New Series “Fairfax”

Animated series that usually have autobiographical elements, especially comedies, seem to last the longest on television. For The Simpsons, clear and obvious homages to creator Matt Groening’s Oregon roots are all over Springfield. Seth MacFarlane’s Quahog is certainly indicative of the creator’s time at RISD. However, those who have grown up in the shadows of major metropolitan cities like Los Angeles, NYC, Las Vegas, etc will understand that while tourists and those looking for better work opportunities head for Time Square or Burbank, the locals understand a completely different universe altogether that then comes with it the rise of cliques or “types”. Whether it’s goth, skate, metal, hip hop, or whatever, people inevitably tribe, an almost unsightly excess as a result of social media. Hypebeast culture is relatively newer, and usually beholden to gadgetry. The need for attention via social media has certainly become prevalent which can both be a blessing and a cause for concern. For kids, the once “at school” problems can now follow them home and be a 24-hour affair. The trends have become lifestyles.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big Talk Productions#Bbc One#British#Big Talk
Variety

‘Hidden Case of Ewan Forbes’ Book, About Scottish Trans Pioneer, to Be Adapted by Synchronicity Films (EXCLUSIVE)

“The Cry” producer Synchronicity Films has optioned the forthcoming non-fiction book, “The Hidden Case of Ewan Forbes: The Transgender Trial that Threatened to Upend the British Establishment,” with plans to develop a scripted miniseries. Produced alongside Brazen Productions, the series will be written by BAFTA-winning trans writer Sukey Fisher (“Soundproof”), who will adapt University of London professor Zoë Playdon’s upcoming hybrid of social history, biography and gender theory, which is published out of the U.K. this month by Bloomsbury Publishing and in the U.S. by Scribner. The book is based on the real story of Aberdonian doctor, farmer and baronet Ewan Forbes-Sempill...
MOVIES
New Haven Register

Stellan Skarsgard, Andrea Riseborough to Star in Chinese Director Huang Ran's 'What Remains' (EXCLUSIVE)

Stellan Skarsgard (“Dune,” “Chernobyl”), Andrea Riseborough (“Birdman,” “ZeroZeroZero”) and Gustaf Skarsgard (“Vikings,” “Westworld”) have joined the cast of psychological crime drama “What Remains.”. The English-language film, which begins shooting next month in Finland, is the feature directorial debut of Huang Ran, a mainland Chinese artist-turned-filmmaker. His previous “The Administration of...
MOVIES
Parade

Sandra Bullock Is Back in Another Netflix Blockbuster! All About The Unforgivable, Including a Few Spoilers!

Following the success of Bird Box, Sandra Bullock is back with what’s sure to be another Netflix blockbuster. The Unforgivable had a long journey to American screens: The film was first developed in 2010 with Angelina Jolie in mind for the leading role of Ruth. It took nearly a decade, however, to get it off the ground, and in 2019, Bullock attached herself to star alongside Viola Davis. Filming started in February 2020, but was then further delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Starbucks
NewsBreak
Instagram
Deadline

Sarah Drew Inks Two-Picture Deal With Lifetime; Will Headline Holiday Films For It’s A Wonderful Lifetime Slate

EXCLUSIVE: Grey’s Anatomy alumna Sarah Drew, who starred in two of Lifetime’s highest-rated holiday movies, is returning to the A&E Networks cable channel with a two-picture deal. Under the pact, Drew will star in, write and executive produce holiday films for the network’s annual It’s a Wonderful Lifetime movie slate. One of the films currently in development, Reindeer Games, is an original script written by Drew. Additionally, Drew will star in the newly greenlight original movie, Stolen Hearts: The Lizbeth Meredith Story (working title). Reindeer Games follows a fading Hollywood star who returns to his small tight knit hometown post breakup....
MOVIES
ETOnline.com

'The Resident' Producer Breaks Down the Timely Twist (Exclusive)

Spoiler alert! Do not proceed if you have not watched Tuesday's episode of The Resident. The Resident is pressing the fast-forward button. On Tuesday's episode, the Fox medical drama flashed ahead several years -- a little over three to be exact -- in the closing minutes, surprising viewers with an unexpected time jump that followed a large family-style Halloween feast at Conrad's home. The reveal happened when Conrad entered his daughter Gigi's room, only to show her years older. The decision to fast-forward several years was, from the producers' perspective, needed following the devastating death of Conrad's wife, Nic (the since-departed Emily VanCamp), just episodes prior.
TV SERIES
New Haven Register

Jesus Zavala, Sofia Espinosa to Lead NBCU's Spanish-Language 'Superstore' Adaptation 'Supertitlán' (EXCLUSIVE)

Jesús Zavala (“Club de Cuervos”) and Sofía Espinosa (“Gloria”) have been tapped to lead the Spanish-language adaptation of NBCU’s hit series “Superstore.”. Titled “Supertitlán,” it will be co-directed by showrunner César Rodríguez (“Compañeros”) and Joserra Zúñiga (“Chumel”). More from Variety. Did 'Superstore' Never Get Proper Emmy Attention Because of a...
TV SERIES
Popculture

Major Charlie Hunnam Movie Is No. 1 on Netflix Right Now

After disappearing from HBO Max in late September, King Arthur: Legend of the Sword is making waves on Netflix. Although the movie was notably a box office disaster for Warner Bros. in 2017 and may have hurt Sons of Anarchy star Charlie Hunnam's chances at becoming a major movie star, the film is surprisingly the number one movie on Netflix. The movie also sits at number six on the overall Top 10 in the U.S. Today chart.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy