CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Harper leads Alcorn State past Texas Southern 44-27

Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 8 days ago

HOUSTON (AP) Felix Harper threw three touchdown passes, two of them to CJ Bolar, and ran for another score and Alcorn State defeated Texas Southern 44-27 in a game delayed at the start by lightning on Saturday night.

Harper was 23-of-31 passing for 211 yards and Bolar caught seven passes for 98 yards. Stadford Anderson added 90 yards rushing for the Braves (4-2, 3-0 SWAC).

Alcorn State led 27-20 through three quarters and closed it out with a 17-point fourth quarter in which Harper threw for one touchdown and ran for a 16-yard score.

Andrew Body completed 17 of 28 passes for 308 yards and a touchdown for the Tigers (1-5, 1-3). Five of his completions were to Ke'Lenn Davis for 122 yards.

--

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25. Sign up for the AP's college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: This Cheerleader’s Unfortunate Moment Is Going Viral

Every now and then, an unfortunate incident befalls a cheerleader – or several – on the sideline following a play. Well, that was the case once again on Saturday afternoon. During Oklahoma’s game against Texas Tech, Sooners safety Patrick Fields hauled in an interception off of a tipped pass. Fields...
SPORTS
The Spun

Lee Corso Names The 4 Best Teams In College Football Right Now

On this Saturday’s edition of College GameDay, ESPN analyst Lee Corso revealed his top four teams in the country. Unsurprisingly, Corso believes Georgia is the best team in college football. He has been saying that for the past few weeks, which makes sense when you see how dominant Kirby Smart’s defense has been.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Larry Brown Sports

Deion Sanders not coaching Jackson State due to significant health issue

Jackson State coach Deion Sanders is poised to miss his second consecutive game this weekend amid health concerns. Sanders did not coach Jackson State’s win against Bethune-Cookman on Saturday, and is expected to miss this Saturday’s contest against Mississippi Valley State, according to John Brice of Football Scoop. Sanders is still recovering from foot surgery in September, and is now hospitalized in a Jackson-area hospital due to an unspecified illness.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Football
Local
Texas Sports
City
Harper, TX
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
Houston, TX
College Sports
State
Texas State
Houston, TX
Sports
The Spun

Report: Panthers Sent Clear Message To Christian McCaffrey

Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey was the subject of recent rumors suggesting he could be sent to Houston as part of a Deshaun Watson trade. According to CBS’ Jason La Canfora, the Panthers were at one point “willing” to trade McCaffrey and “three high draft picks” for Watson, who has not played all season due to his ongoing lawsuits regarding alleged sexual misconduct. The Panthers have since denied they included McCaffrey in any trade talks, as La Canfora noted.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Southern#College Football#Braves#American Football#Ap#Cj Bolar#Swac#Tigers
ClutchPoints

Sooners HC Lincoln Riley drops truth bomb on why he benched Spencer Rattler for Caleb Williams

Lincoln Riley and his Oklahoma Sooners remain undefeated after taking down the Texas Longhorns, 55-48, during the latest edition of the Red River Rivalry on Saturday in spectacular fashion. But it’s not just the comeback victory that has the entire Norman buzzing, but also the huge decision by Riley to bench quarterback Spencer Riley for backup Caleb Williams.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Look: What Baylor Fans Chanted At Texas After Win

Baylor fans trolled Steve Sarkisian and the Texas Longhorns following the Bears’ 31-24 win in Waco on Saturday afternoon. Texas took a 21-10 lead in the third quarter before Baylor came storming back to win 31-24. It was yet another ugly second-half collapse from the Longhorns with Sarkisian at the helm. Unfortunately, that’s become a trend.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Was Stunned By 1 Result On Saturday

Few national pundits have been as critical of Ed Orgeron and the LSU Tigers than Kirk Herbstreit. He had no problem eating crow on Saturday afternoon, though. LSU had been the talk of the college football world for all the wrong reasons heading into Saturday’s SEC clash against No. 20 Florida. Ed Orgeron was presumably on the hot seat and the Tigers were down plenty of starters because of injuries.
COLLEGE SPORTS
KLFY News 10

Southern stuns Alcorn with 47-yard game winner

BATON ROUGE, LA– Southern University’s football team entered into a four quarter heavy weight fight with the Alcorn State University Braves on ESPN+, where the Jaguars outlasted the Braves 38-35 at A.W. Mumford Stadium. Freshman kicker Luke Jackson is the hero on the night setting a career-high 47-yard field goal with :01 left on the clock to give the […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
CBS Sports

College football rankings: Alabama takes No. 2 from Cincinnati as top 10 shaken up in CBS Sports 130

The Alabama Crimson Tide were off in Week 9, but a significant shake up at the top of the college football rankings has the College Football Playoff hopefuls at the top spot behind Georgia, checking in at No. 2 in the updated CBS Sports 130. Among teams in the top 20 of the our comprehensive ranking of every FBS team, only No. 1 Georgia still holds its current position from last week's balloting.
ALABAMA STATE
WXYZ

'It sucks.' What Michigan players & coaches said after loss to Michigan State

(WXYZ) — Michigan players and Head Coach Jim Harbaugh reacted to the 37-33 loss to Michigan State on Saturday afternoon in East Lansing. The Wolverines got off to a strong start, but it was two late fourth-quarter turnovers that sealed the game for the Spartans: A fumble by quarterback J.J. McCarthy and an interception on the final drive by quarterback Cade McNamara.
MICHIGAN STATE
saturdaydownsouth.com

Kirk Herbstreit releases surprising top 6 rankings after Week 9

Kirk Herbstreit called Ohio State’s 33-24 win over Penn State Saturday night, and he was certainly impressed. The College Football Playoff rankings will be revealed for the first time this season on Tuesday night; however, Herbstreit revealed his new top 6 rankings after the Buckeyes win over the Nittany Lions.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

19K+
Followers
16K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy