Harper leads Alcorn State past Texas Southern 44-27

HOUSTON (AP) Felix Harper threw three touchdown passes, two of them to CJ Bolar, and ran for another score and Alcorn State defeated Texas Southern 44-27 in a game delayed at the start by lightning on Saturday night.

Harper was 23-of-31 passing for 211 yards and Bolar caught seven passes for 98 yards. Stadford Anderson added 90 yards rushing for the Braves (4-2, 3-0 SWAC).

Alcorn State led 27-20 through three quarters and closed it out with a 17-point fourth quarter in which Harper threw for one touchdown and ran for a 16-yard score.

Andrew Body completed 17 of 28 passes for 308 yards and a touchdown for the Tigers (1-5, 1-3). Five of his completions were to Ke'Lenn Davis for 122 yards.

