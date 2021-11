It’s certainly no surprise that 137 Ventures — which also makes small investments in primary rounds on occasion — is chugging along. Of the roughly 75 companies it has acquired stakes in over the years, it says that 13 have gone public and that seven of the 13 have gone public over the last 14 months, including Airbnb, Wish, and Palantir.

BUSINESS ・ 2 HOURS AGO