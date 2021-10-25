CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
CARDNET opts for HPE GreenLake to support the growing demand for digital payment

By Paul_Santilli
High Point Enterprise
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCARDNET, Japan’s leading credit card settlement agency, witnessed an increase in demand as businesses are favoring online and digital transactions, with the total number of transactions in 2020 reaching 118% higher than the prior year. The company needed to modernize its settlement platform to meet the rapid growth in transaction volumes,...

community.hpe.com

#Hpe#Digital Transformation#Payment Systems#Cardnet#Hpe Greenlake#Vdi#Host System Development#Linkedin#Oem Solutions
