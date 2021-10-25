The COP26 summit to fight climate change is about to start. Here's what to expect

Greta Thunberg was just 15-years old when she stood outside the Swedish parliament with a sign that read, ‘School Strike for Climate’. Initially a solitary figure, Greta was soon joined by over 20,000 students from across the world, who skipped school to demand governmental action on climate change. By the age of 16, Greta had her first Nobel Peace Prize nomination (she's since been nominated twice), and her words "How dare you?", from a speech she gave at a UN climate conference in New York, are now the rallying cry of a generation determined not to be swept away by climate change.

