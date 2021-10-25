CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ex-Facebook employee speaks out about the spread of false information

KUCB
 8 days ago

NPR's Rachel Martin talks to Yael Eisenstat,...

www.kucb.org

Vice

Zuckerberg's Foundation Kills 'Meta' Science Company on Day of Facebook Rebrand

Thursday marked a new chapter in Facebook's ongoing attempt to deal with the fallout from recent revelations about its inadequate content moderation role in sparking a mental health crises, decisions to prioritize engagement over safety, facilitation of genocide, and more: it changed its name to Meta Platforms, Inc—”Meta” for short.
BUSINESS
ABC4

The internet reacts to Facebook changing its name to Meta

(ABC4) – The long-awaited new Facebook name has finally been revealed. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced on Thursday that Facebook will be changing its name to Meta. The name change comes during a convenient time as Facebook, or “Meta” has been dealing with multiple lawsuits and allegations that include employee-turned-whistleblowers that have been revealing how […]
INTERNET
The Verge

Facebook fined $70 million for withholding information about Giphy acquisition

A UK watchdog has fined Facebook £50 million ($70 million USD) for purposely concealing information about its Giphy acquisition (via TechCrunch). Facebook began its $400 million acquisition of Giphy in 2020, and even members of Congress thought it was a bad idea. The company’s dealings with the massive GIF-making hub...
INTERNET
AFP

Whistleblower blasts Facebook's Meta rebrand

Whistleblower Frances Haugen issued a stinging rebuke of Facebook's "Meta" rebrand on Monday, accusing the company of yet again prioritising expansion over people's safety. The company last week announced it was changing the name of Facebook's parent company to "Meta" to signal the change in focus. 
INTERNET
POLITICO

What the Facebook papers say about sourcing health information

WHEN THE WEB TRUMPS THE MD: It wasn’t long ago that doctors were almost the sole source for medical information. A diagnosis was the last word, second opinions were frowned upon and subtle bias seeped into decision-making. The trove of documents collected by Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen shows the extent...
INTERNET
The Conversation U.S.

Facebook has a misinformation problem, and is blocking access to data about how much there is and who is affected

Leaked internal documents suggest Facebook – which recently renamed itself Meta – is doing far worse than it claims at minimizing COVID-19 vaccine misinformation on the Facebook social media platform. Online misinformation about the virus and vaccines is a major concern. In one study, survey respondents who got some or all of their news from Facebook were significantly more likely to resist the COVID-19 vaccine than those who got their news from mainstream media sources. As a researcher who studies social and civic media, I believe it’s critically important to understand how misinformation spreads online. But this is easier said than...
INTERNET
abc10.com

Facebook is tracking you on other websites. Here's how you can stop it.

A technology outage and whistleblower claims about Facebook priorities have renewed discussions about the company’s ethics, including what it does with user data. Whether or not account holders realize it, Facebook’s default privacy settings allow the company to record a multitude of personal data—every video they’ve watched, search history, their location when logged in on a mobile device, what their face looks like and much more.
INTERNET
Cheddar News

The Verge: Facebook Planning to Rebrand With New Name

Facebook as a company may soon operate under a new name. The change, reported in The Verge, at the social media giant would reflect the company's and CEO Mark Zuckerberg's new focus on building the metaverse. The report's author, senior reporter for The Verge Alex Heath joined Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss.
BUSINESS
WEKU

Netflix employees are staging a walkout as a fired organizer speaks out

The weekslong fight inside Netflix comes to a head Wednesday, when employees at the company are expected to walk out, demanding that the company better support its trans and nonbinary employees. Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos didn't respond to the walkout directly in a recently published Wall Street Journal interview but...
ENTERTAINMENT
cbslocal.com

Woman Says She Was Conned By Scammers On Facebook, And They Won't Remove Post

Many problems have plagued Facebook for years – and those problems are still claiming victims in Chicago. Among those problems are scam artists, who impersonate people to con money out of those people’s family and friends. CBS 2’s Marie Saavedra talked to an Ashburn neighborhood woman who had a warning Monday night.
CHICAGO, IL
The Independent

Mark Zuckerberg's bizarre home decoration spotted in live video

Mark Zuckerberg’s announcement that he was creating a “metaverse” and moving on from Facebook has become a source of online parody because of a bottle of BBQ sauce. Viewers of Mr Zuckerberg’s video pointed to the BBQ sauce bottle being used as a bookend by the Facebook founder on Thursday, with many arguing that it was “bizarre”. “To show that he is a normal human who loves normal human things, like BBQ sauce”, a Twitter user wrote.“Zuck using sweet baby ray’s BBQ sauce as a bookend is the most normal thing he’s ever done”, another argued.Others suspected that Mr...
ENTERTAINMENT

