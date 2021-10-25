CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngkin's school warnings intensify GOP's suburban push

By STEVE PEOPLES, SARAH RANKIN, WILL WEISSERT - Associated Press
Marion Chronicle-Tribune
 8 days ago

ASHLAND, Va. (AP) — Glenn Youngkin wants voters in Virginia to hear an urgent...

cbs19news

Center for Politics on Youngkin's run

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- In looking at the candidates to be the next governor of Virginia, the University of Virginia Center for Politics says the image of the outsider could impact the race. J. Miles Coleman comments on Glenn Youngkin's race, comparing him to former President Donald Trump. "Kind...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Laredo Morning Times

Youngkin, McAuliffe make final push in Virginia governor's race

Glenn Youngkin, R, and Terry McAuliffe, D, began their final push across the state Saturday with three days to go before Election Day, as the candidates remain locked in a dead-heat race for the governor's mansion. Youngkin made a flurry of appearances in Northern Virginia, the area of the state...
VIRGINIA STATE
stljewishlight.org

Glenn Youngkin, GOP nominee for Virginia governor, accuses George Soros of filling school boards with ‘disguised’ political operatives

ARLINGTON, Va. (JTA) — Glenn Youngkin, the Republican nominee for governor of Virginia, accused liberal Jewish billionaire George Soros of “inserting” political activists into the school system “disguised as school boards.”. Youngkin described “chaos” in the Virginia school system and blamed his Democratic opponent, former Gov. Terry McAuliffe, as well...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
fox40jackson.com

Youngkin campaign ad uses McAuliffe’s words to showcase his stance against parents influencing schools

FIRST ON FOX: The campaign of Virginia Republican gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin has clapped back after his Democratic opponent Terry McAuliffe accused the Republican of “twisting” his words on education. “Two weeks before Election Day, Terry McAuliffe is struggling to save his campaign,” Youngkin spokeswoman Macaulay Porter told Fox News....
EDUCATION
New York Post

Glenn Youngkin surge over Terry McAuliffe in Virginia gov race fuels Dem desperation

Democrats tried to stave off panic over the Virginia governor’s race on the final day of early voting — in a blue-state election now suddenly too close to call. “Democrats are facing a DISASTER,” the Democratic Governors Association warned in a last-minute fundraising email that pointed to recent polls showing the party’s candidate, former Gov. Terry McAuliffe, falling behind GOP newcomer Glenn Youngkin, just days ahead of the Nov. 2 election.
VIRGINIA STATE
KEYT

GOP push to politicize school board races gets election test

MISSION, Kan. (AP) — School board races have become the new front in a culture war raging across the nation as resentments over COVID-19 restrictions and anti-racism curriculum reach a boiling point. On Tuesday, voters weigh in on dozens of races that have been dominated by debates over masks, vaccines, race and history. The outcomes will decide not just districts’ policies but also whether the education fight has staying power as part of the national discourse and becomes a rallying issue for Republicans in the 2022 midterms. The political tracking website Ballotpedia has identified 76 school districts in 22 states where candidates took a stance on race in education or critical race theory.
EDUCATION

