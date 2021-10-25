Unvaccinated players could still compete at Australian Open, according to leaked email

Unvaccinated tennis players could still be allowed to compete at the Australian Open , according to a leaked email that was sent to WTA players.

Last week, Australia’s immigration minister, Alex Hawke, said players who had not been vaccinated or refused to reveal their vaccine status would not be permitted to enter the country, putting defending champion Novak Djokovic ’s participation in doubt.

However, in the leaked email, the WTA Players Council suggested unvaccinated players would still be able to compete at 2022’s first grand slam so long as they report a negative test result within 72 hours of arriving and complete a 14-day hotel quarantine.

The email claimed the Players Council was in contact with Tennis Australia chief executive, Craig Tiley, in an attempt to reach a resolution for unvaccinated players but admitted any agreement had yet to be finalised.

“We have been communicating regularly with Craig and the Tennis Australia team in recent months and they shared some good news with us on our Players Council call last Friday that we would like to share with you so that we know the facts and are not confused by the rumours that have been circulating,” the email said.

“Tennis Australia has asked us to wait a few days before speaking about it as they were still working with the government on the details.”

Players who have been fully vaccinated are not expected to have to quarantine or live in a bio-secure bubble as they did at the tournament earlier this year, when several players voiced concerns over the conditions in quarantine hotels and their inability to properly prepare for the tournament.

“Everyone has been buoyed by the easing of restrictions over the past week, along with the premier’s announcement yesterday that large crowds will be welcomed back to events next year,” Tennis Australia said in a statement.

“We are optimistic that we can hold the Australian Open as close to pre-pandemic conditions as possible.”