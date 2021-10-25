CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Unvaccinated players could still compete at Australian Open, according to leaked email

By Tom Kershaw
The Independent
 8 days ago

Unvaccinated tennis players could still be allowed to compete at the Australian Open , according to a leaked email that was sent to WTA players.

Last week, Australia’s immigration minister, Alex Hawke, said players who had not been vaccinated or refused to reveal their vaccine status would not be permitted to enter the country, putting defending champion Novak Djokovic ’s participation in doubt.

However, in the leaked email, the WTA Players Council suggested unvaccinated players would still be able to compete at 2022’s first grand slam so long as they report a negative test result within 72 hours of arriving and complete a 14-day hotel quarantine.

The email claimed the Players Council was in contact with Tennis Australia chief executive, Craig Tiley, in an attempt to reach a resolution for unvaccinated players but admitted any agreement had yet to be finalised.

“We have been communicating regularly with Craig and the Tennis Australia team in recent months and they shared some good news with us on our Players Council call last Friday that we would like to share with you so that we know the facts and are not confused by the rumours that have been circulating,” the email said.

“Tennis Australia has asked us to wait a few days before speaking about it as they were still working with the government on the details.”

Players who have been fully vaccinated are not expected to have to quarantine or live in a bio-secure bubble as they did at the tournament earlier this year, when several players voiced concerns over the conditions in quarantine hotels and their inability to properly prepare for the tournament.

“Everyone has been buoyed by the easing of restrictions over the past week, along with the premier’s announcement yesterday that large crowds will be welcomed back to events next year,” Tennis Australia said in a statement.

“We are optimistic that we can hold the Australian Open as close to pre-pandemic conditions as possible.”

Related
Sporting News

Leaked email reveals details of Australian Open 2022 COVID-19 protocols

Unvaccinated players will reportedly be free to play at the Australian Open after details of the tournament protocols were revealed in a leaked email from the Women's Tennis Association. That situation could yet change if the Victorian or Federal governments mandate all those entering the state or country require vaccination.
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Hawke
Person
Novak Djokovic
Daily Mail

Vaccine rebel Novak Djokovic reveals he could MISS the Australian Open if he is forced to reveal his jab status after state Premier confirmed unvaccinated tennis stars will be BANNED from competing

World No 1 Novak Djokovic has sensationally suggested he could sit out next year's Australian Open and surrender his title if he is forced to reveal his vaccination status. Last year, Djokovic said in a Facebook chat that he is opposed to vaccination but accepted he might have to make a decision if it becomes mandatory.
TENNIS
Tennis World Usa

Victoria Premier disputes leaked Australian Open emails

Vitoria Premier Daniel Andrews has indicated that he doesn't believe that unvaccinated players should be allowed to compete at the Australian Open. The letter the WTA sent to the players got leaked to The New York Times. In the latter, it was stated that unvaccinated players will be allowed to...
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tennis Australia#Tennis Tournament#Tennis Players#Wta#The Wta Players Council#The Players Council
firstsportz.com

“The issue is basically resolved” Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews defies government order refuses to let unvaccinated players come for the 2022 Australian Open

The 2022 Australian Open is nearly 3 months away but is already in the discussion in tennis circles and the reason is not because of tennis. The first Grand Slam of the new season is in discussions because of the policies of the Australian government with respect to bio-bubbles, quarantine and vaccination status of the players.
TENNIS
AFP

Few stars, Covid scare at maiden Billie Jean King Cup

Barbora Krejcikova and Belinda Bencic are the only top 10 players featuring in the maiden Billie Jean King Cup final tournament due to start amid tight Covid restrictions in Prague on Monday. As the host city, Prague has replaced Budapest which was due to stage the rebranded Fed Cup in April 2020 before it was twice postponed over the Covid-19 pandemic.
TENNIS
The Independent

The Independent

