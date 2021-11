The Huawei Nova 9 has been confirmed for a European launch in 2021, sporting a 50MP flagship-grade camera according to Huawei. The tech giant has been launching plenty of smartwatches, laptops, monitors and tablets over the last year, but its smartphone launches have slowed right down, which isn’t too surprising given the fact its devices don’t feature Google services. This makes the Nova 9 launch a bit surprising, especially given the fact we are still waiting for a global launch of the flagship Huawei P50 – successor to the Huawei P40 Pro series yet.

