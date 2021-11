W.A.S.P. will return to the UK for seven gigs in April 2022 as part of a world tour celebrating their 40th anniversary as a band. And despite now being a born-again Christian, frontman Blackie Lawless says the shows will feature “all the fire and all the blood that shocked the world the first time.” Whether this means that the LA band’s infamous debut single, Animal (Fuck Like A Beast) will be restored to the setlist after Lawless promised he would never play it again has not yet been revealed.

MUSIC ・ 6 DAYS AGO