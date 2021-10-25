So far, Eternals has the worst MCU Rotten Tomatoes review average since Thor 2

Eternals is the lowest-rated Marvel Studios movie on Rotten Tomatoes at the time of writing. A quick browse of the Tomatometer shows the upcoming film at 65% right now. That would be one percentage point lower than Thor: The Dark World. (Chris Hemsworth's second outing as Thor is contentious in its own right, so that makes a ton of sense.) Reviews are all over the map with most agreeing that this is a massive swing for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Some responders seem to think that there's a lot going on in the film, and others feel like it might lose the audience in the process of trying to explain a ton of what's really up with the backstory of these films. One thing is for sure, Rotten Tomatoes scores are not the end-all-be-all of a movie's success. You're probably reading off a list of wildly different projects that bombed among critics but still did amazingly at the box office. (Venom currently sits at 30% on the site with an audience score of 81% and a billion dollars earned.)
Comments / 0