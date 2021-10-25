CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

So far, Eternals has the worst MCU Rotten Tomatoes review average since Thor 2

By Samuel Roberts
TechRadar
TechRadar
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Marvel's Eternals hasn't drawn the same level of critical enthusiasm we usually see reserved for the Marvel movies so far. At the time of writing, after 41 reviews – meaning there's a big caveat that this score is still likely to change a lot, as more review pour in – Eternals...

www.techradar.com

Comments / 0

TechRadar

TechRadar

