Virender Sehwag tweets on 'hypocricy' of cricket fans who burst firecrackers after Pak's T20 World Cup win

Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli slammed “spineless trolls” in a scathing comment this weekend for the bigoted attack on his teammate Mohammed Shami after India lost to Pakistan in a cricket match. Kohli broke his silence nearly a week after he was asked about the abuse, even as most of his teammates did not react initially to the attack on Shami.“Attacking someone over their religion is the most, I would say, pathetic thing that a human being can do,” the skipper said. “Everyone has the right to voice their opinion over what they feel about a certain situation, but...

SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO