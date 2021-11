Sitting right on Russia's back door, Shemya is home to the Cobra Dane radar and a strategic airfield that would be a prime target during a conflict. What would arguably be among target number one on American soil during an all-out conflict with a peer state such as China or Russia, Shemya Island sits in the Aleutian Island chain as America's closest stronghold to Russia's eastern flank. It is home to the powerful and now upgraded AN/FPS-108 Cobra Dane early warning and tracking radar used to spot incoming ballistic missile strikes. This, along with a number of other ancillary capabilities it provides, including a 10,000-foot runway and associated airfield infrastructure with plenty of ramp space and an emergency arresting gear system, makes Shemya an extremely important locale that is worth protecting. Training for just such a mission is exactly what is going on right now as part of NORAD's Noble Defender wargames in Alaska.

