Charlotte designer launches collection at Banana Republic

Luxury fashion designer Charles Harbison, who was born just outside Charlotte, now has a limited-edition capsule collection at Banana Republic.

What’s happening: Harbison won a BIPOC-focused sustainable design competition, a collaboration between Banana Republic and Harlem’s Fashion Row .

As the winner, he was able to design a limited-edition collection for Banana Republic.

Why it matters: “This is my chance to bring [my designs] home at a price point that works for my community,” Harbison told Axios.

Though he lives in L.A. now, Harbison calls Charlotte home. Creating designs that work for his friends and family’s budgets that they can purchase in person means a lot to him.

Quick background: Harbison was born in Lincolnton and studied textile science and fiber arts at North Carolina State for undergrad. While there, his parents moved to Charlotte and he got a job at the Banana Republic in SouthPark.

He got his graduate degree from Parsons School of Design, and he’s been a designer since 2013.

Harbison’s designs are typically priced $400-$700, and celebrities from Beyoncé to Michelle Obama have worn his work.

The collection: The capsule collection has 23 pieces, including dresses, skirts, a coat, tops and suit separates. They’re priced $98-$548, but most items are under $200.

The collection is available online and in select Banana Republic stores, including the location in SouthPark Mall.

Picking a favorite from the collection is like selecting a favorite child. But, if you’re springing for just one piece, Harbison says go for the Italian Wool & Cashmere Color-Block Robe Coat .

It flatters all figures and ages and the quality for the price is amazing, Harbison says.

The coat is $548 and comes in XXS-XXL.

Inspiration: Harbison told me his style hasn’t changed much over the years; he’s always been inspired by his mother’s fashion sensibility, luxury fabrics and clean cut, loose silhouettes.

This collection embodies those ideas and is inspired by the outdoors and his time spent in the desert outside of Los Angeles.

Here are a few looks from the collection:

Photos courtesy of BR x Harbison

The post Charlotte designer launches collection at Banana Republic appeared first on Axios Charlotte .