Charlotte, NC

Charlotte designer launches collection at Banana Republic

By Brianna Crane
 8 days ago
Luxury fashion designer Charles Harbison, who was born just outside Charlotte, now has a limited-edition capsule collection at Banana Republic.

What’s happening: Harbison won a BIPOC-focused sustainable design competition, a collaboration between Banana Republic and Harlem’s Fashion Row .

  • As the winner, he was able to design a limited-edition collection for Banana Republic.

Why it matters: “This is my chance to bring [my designs] home at a price point that works for my community,” Harbison told Axios.

  • Though he lives in L.A. now, Harbison calls Charlotte home. Creating designs that work for his friends and family’s budgets that they can purchase in person means a lot to him.

Quick background: Harbison was born in Lincolnton and studied textile science and fiber arts at North Carolina State for undergrad. While there, his parents moved to Charlotte and he got a job at the Banana Republic in SouthPark.

  • He got his graduate degree from Parsons School of Design, and he’s been a designer since 2013.
  • Harbison’s designs are typically priced $400-$700, and celebrities from Beyoncé to Michelle Obama have worn his work.

The collection: The capsule collection has 23 pieces, including dresses, skirts, a coat, tops and suit separates. They’re priced $98-$548, but most items are under $200.

  • The collection is available online and in select Banana Republic stores, including the location in SouthPark Mall.

Picking a favorite from the collection is like selecting a favorite child. But, if you’re springing for just one piece, Harbison says go for the Italian Wool & Cashmere Color-Block Robe Coat .

  • It flatters all figures and ages and the quality for the price is amazing, Harbison says.
  • The coat is $548 and comes in XXS-XXL.

Inspiration: Harbison told me his style hasn’t changed much over the years; he’s always been inspired by his mother’s fashion sensibility, luxury fabrics and clean cut, loose silhouettes.

  • This collection embodies those ideas and is inspired by the outdoors and his time spent in the desert outside of Los Angeles.

Here are a few looks from the collection:

Charles Harbison has always been inspired by his mother, so he included her in the BR campaign shoot. The mother-son duo are in the center.

Photos courtesy of BR x Harbison

The post Charlotte designer launches collection at Banana Republic appeared first on Axios Charlotte .

Axios Charlotte

ABOUT

Axios Charlotte exists to make Charlotte smarter and better connected. Get smarter, faster about what’s happening in your backyard, curated by local reporters.

 https://www.axios.com/local/charlotte

