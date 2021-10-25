Charlotte designer launches collection at Banana Republic
Luxury fashion designer Charles Harbison, who was born just outside Charlotte, now has a limited-edition capsule collection at Banana Republic.
What’s happening: Harbison won a BIPOC-focused sustainable design competition, a collaboration between Banana Republic and Harlem’s Fashion Row .
- As the winner, he was able to design a limited-edition collection for Banana Republic.
Why it matters: “This is my chance to bring [my designs] home at a price point that works for my community,” Harbison told Axios.
- Though he lives in L.A. now, Harbison calls Charlotte home. Creating designs that work for his friends and family’s budgets that they can purchase in person means a lot to him.
Quick background: Harbison was born in Lincolnton and studied textile science and fiber arts at North Carolina State for undergrad. While there, his parents moved to Charlotte and he got a job at the Banana Republic in SouthPark.
- He got his graduate degree from Parsons School of Design, and he’s been a designer since 2013.
- Harbison’s designs are typically priced $400-$700, and celebrities from Beyoncé to Michelle Obama have worn his work.
The collection: The capsule collection has 23 pieces, including dresses, skirts, a coat, tops and suit separates. They’re priced $98-$548, but most items are under $200.
- The collection is available online and in select Banana Republic stores, including the location in SouthPark Mall.
Picking a favorite from the collection is like selecting a favorite child. But, if you’re springing for just one piece, Harbison says go for the Italian Wool & Cashmere Color-Block Robe Coat .
- It flatters all figures and ages and the quality for the price is amazing, Harbison says.
- The coat is $548 and comes in XXS-XXL.
Inspiration: Harbison told me his style hasn’t changed much over the years; he’s always been inspired by his mother’s fashion sensibility, luxury fabrics and clean cut, loose silhouettes.
- This collection embodies those ideas and is inspired by the outdoors and his time spent in the desert outside of Los Angeles.
Here are a few looks from the collection:
Photos courtesy of BR x Harbison
