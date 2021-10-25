CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

As Christopher Walken's 'Outlaws' Debuts, Producer Big Talk Confirms U.S. Adaptation of 'Friday Night Dinner' Going Straight to Series (EXCLUSIVE)

By K.J. Yossman
seattlepi.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKenton Allen, CEO of London-based outfit Big Talk Productions, has plenty to be pleased about. For the next two weeks, the company he has headed for over a decade will be dominating the Monday night primetime slot on BBC One in the U.K. First, at 8:30 p.m., with “The Goes Wrong...

www.seattlepi.com

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

HBO Max, Outsider Pictures Snag U.S. Rights to Henry Rincon’s ‘City of Wild Beasts’ (EXCLUSIVE)

HBO Max has picked up first window U.S. pay TV rights and Outsider Pictures the remainder of U.S. distribution to Colombian Henry Rincón’s youth drama “The City of Wild Beasts.” Los Angeles-based Outsider Pictures is also handling world sales rights to the film, which is being shown to international buyers attending the 2021 edition of Spanish Screenings-Málaga de Cine, running Oct. 20-22. “City of Wild Beasts” screens as part of the event’s sidebar dedicated to the award winning titles at June’s Málaga Film Festival, where it received a Special Jury Mention. The second feature by Medellín-based production house Héroe Films, in partnership with...
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Connecticut State
ComicBook

Netflix's Night Teeth Composers Talk the Film's Horrifying Score, Hear New Track (Exclusive)

As any horror fan can tell you, a film's visuals are only one important component of terrifying audiences, as a film's score is another key fixture when it comes to helping craft the mood and set the tone of the experience, either alerting you to incoming threats or amplifying the intensity of what we're seeing on screen. While the early days of horror saw composers lean into more traditional techniques and gothic sounds, the '70s and '80s brought in a wave of synth soundtracks, while the '90s and '00s embraced more contemporary music that had built-in connections with audiences.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Guardian

Christopher Walken: ‘I got a job as a lion tamer. Who’s going to turn that down?’

In between his early days as a lion tamer and his latest turn as an old lag doing community service in Bristol, Christopher Walken was Hollywood’s go-to guy for disturbed individuals. He was never quite as deranged as Dennis Hopper, perhaps, but those fixed staring eyes and a rictus smile more mirthless than Robert De Niro’s have helped convey instability and menace for more than half a century in more than 100 films and TV shows. “My whole acting career was a kind of accident,” he tells me down the phone from his home in rural Connecticut. “I guess you can blame Woody Allen. He must have seen something in me.”
CELEBRITIES
seattlepi.com

Pablo Schreiber Joins Hulu's Candy Montgomery True Crime Series (EXCLUSIVE)

The show tells the true story of Candy Montgomery, a housewife in Silicon Prairie, Texas, who murdered her best friend, Betty Gore, with an ax in 1980. Jessica Biel is attached to play Montgomery, while Melanie Lynskey will play Betty Gore. Schreiber will star as Alan Gore, Betty’s husband and a Silicon Prairie engineer and father.
TV SERIES
The Independent

The Outlaws review: Christopher Walken does community service in slightly naff misfit comedy

Christopher Walken is the poster attraction for Stephen Merchant’s new crime caper, The Outlaws, about a group of misfits who meet on a community service programme. It’s a BBC/Amazon co-production, which maybe explains why the 78-year-old has been tempted out of his velvet-lined coffin in Connecticut to muck in with a herd of British character actors. Those staring eyes and halting Scots-German-Queens accent do not come cheap. He plays Frank, a fraudster released from a long spell in prison to be welcomed home by his daughter, Margaret (Dolly Wells), and his grandchildren. She is ambivalent about his return, although...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Letterman
Person
John Boyega
Person
Robert Popper
Person
Simon Pegg
Person
Stephen Merchant
Person
Kenton Allen
Person
Eleanor Tomlinson
Person
Tracy Letts
Person
Christopher Walken
The Guardian

The Outlaws review – Christopher Walken runs riot in brilliantly silly crime comedy

Stephen Merchant has said he got the idea for The Outlaws (BBC One) from his parents, who worked for community service in Bristol when he was growing up. Here, Merchant, along with co-writer Elgin James, takes seven characters from different backgrounds, sticks each of them in a red tabard, hands them a sweeping brush and watches as the inevitable culture clashes take place. “Everyone’s a type,” says Rani, the self-proclaimed “studious Asian good girl”, whose penchant for shoplifting earns her a hefty number of “community payback” hours.
MOVIES
arcamax.com

Christopher Walken is comfortable with silence, says Stephen Merchant

Christopher Walken is "very comfortable with silence". The 78-year-old actor stars in the new Stephen Merchant-created TV show 'The Outlaws', and Stephen has opened up about his experience of working with the Hollywood icon on the BBC series. Asked how he persuaded Christopher to join the show, Stephen shared: "It's...
CELEBRITIES
theplaylist.net

Oscar Isaac, Sam Rockwell & Christopher Walken To Star In Martin McDonagh’s New Film Project

Over the course of nearly 15 years, filmmaker Martin McDonagh has only released three features. But when your debut film is “In Bruges” and your most recent feature, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” was nominated for a ton of Oscars, people tend to get excited about each release, even if there is a big gap between films. But it appears that McDonagh isn’t going to be wasting time over the next couple of years, already in production on one new film and lining up the cast for the one after that.
MOVIES
bubbleblabber.com

Exclusive Interview: Creators/Producers Matthew Hausfater, Aaron Buchsbaum, and Teddy Riley Talk Up Amazon Prime’s New Series “Fairfax”

Animated series that usually have autobiographical elements, especially comedies, seem to last the longest on television. For The Simpsons, clear and obvious homages to creator Matt Groening’s Oregon roots are all over Springfield. Seth MacFarlane’s Quahog is certainly indicative of the creator’s time at RISD. However, those who have grown up in the shadows of major metropolitan cities like Los Angeles, NYC, Las Vegas, etc will understand that while tourists and those looking for better work opportunities head for Time Square or Burbank, the locals understand a completely different universe altogether that then comes with it the rise of cliques or “types”. Whether it’s goth, skate, metal, hip hop, or whatever, people inevitably tribe, an almost unsightly excess as a result of social media. Hypebeast culture is relatively newer, and usually beholden to gadgetry. The need for attention via social media has certainly become prevalent which can both be a blessing and a cause for concern. For kids, the once “at school” problems can now follow them home and be a 24-hour affair. The trends have become lifestyles.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big Talk Productions#Bbc One#British#Big Talk
Variety

‘Hidden Case of Ewan Forbes’ Book, About Scottish Trans Pioneer, to Be Adapted by Synchronicity Films (EXCLUSIVE)

“The Cry” producer Synchronicity Films has optioned the forthcoming non-fiction book, “The Hidden Case of Ewan Forbes: The Transgender Trial that Threatened to Upend the British Establishment,” with plans to develop a scripted miniseries. Produced alongside Brazen Productions, the series will be written by BAFTA-winning trans writer Sukey Fisher (“Soundproof”), who will adapt University of London professor Zoë Playdon’s upcoming hybrid of social history, biography and gender theory, which is published out of the U.K. this month by Bloomsbury Publishing and in the U.S. by Scribner. The book is based on the real story of Aberdonian doctor, farmer and baronet Ewan Forbes-Sempill...
MOVIES
TVGuide.com

7 Shows Like Dexter to Watch While You Wait for Dexter: New Blood

Dexter, Showtime's serial killer thriller series, was one of the most popular cable dramas of TV's antihero era. It ran for eight seasons between 2006 and 2013 (it actually ended one week before Breaking Bad, another antihero show it competed with in ratings, if not awards recognition), and made millions of people imagine what they would do if they were sociopaths but still lived by a code of ethics.
TV SERIES
seattlepi.com

Showtime's 'Dexter' Returns With New Characters and Kills

“Dexter” is back and he’s killing again. Returning eight years after the original Showtime series wrapped means entering a very different television landscape and cultural conversation around complicated men — and the wider world around them. While showrunner Clyde Phillips and star and executive producer Michael C. Hall acknowledge that...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Starbucks
NewsBreak
Instagram
seattlepi.com

FiGa Films Picks Up Brazilian AIDS Film, 'The First Fallen' (EXCLUSIVE)

Miami-based sales and distribution company FiGa Films, led by Sandro Fiorin, has picked up worldwide sales rights to Brazilian AIDS inception drama “The First Fallen” (“Los Primeiros Soldados”) by Rodrigo de Oliveira. Set to world premiere at the Mannheim-Heidelberg Int’l Film Festival, where it will also vie for the top...
MOVIES
Parade

Sandra Bullock Is Back in Another Netflix Blockbuster! All About The Unforgivable, Including a Few Spoilers!

Following the success of Bird Box, Sandra Bullock is back with what’s sure to be another Netflix blockbuster. The Unforgivable had a long journey to American screens: The film was first developed in 2010 with Angelina Jolie in mind for the leading role of Ruth. It took nearly a decade, however, to get it off the ground, and in 2019, Bullock attached herself to star alongside Viola Davis. Filming started in February 2020, but was then further delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy