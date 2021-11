The Heartbreaking Reality For Afghan Women Since The Taliban Takeover; Ex-Afghan Parliament Member Speaks Out, Holding US Accountable

Ahead of the UN Security Council's open debate on its resolution on women, peace, and security this Thursday, Fawzia Koofi, the first woman deputy speaker of Afghan Parliament, joined Cheddar to discuss what priorities she hopes get addressed at the event. Koofi, who fled the country upon the Taliban's return to power, said the world needs to be put on notice that once the U.S. withdrew, women's roles outside the home were erased. "Thousands and millions of women were the breadwinners of the family. They're left with no job, no income. The situation is dire," she said.

WORLD ・ 12 DAYS AGO