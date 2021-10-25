This Is the County In the Syracuse, NY Metro Area Where COVID-19 Is Growing the Slowest

After adding over 551,000 new cases throughout the last week, the U.S. now has more than 44.8 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 720,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average of 27.1 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there were an average of 28.1 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While COVID-19 has spread to nearly every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

The Syracuse, NY, metro area consists of Onondaga County, Oswego County, and Madison County. In the past week, there were an average of 51.3 new coronavirus cases every day per 100,000 Syracuse residents, greater than the national figure. The metro area’s average daily case growth in the most recent week is an increase from the week prior, when there were an average of 45.4 daily new cases per 100,000 Syracuse residents.

The spread of coronavirus depends on a variety of factors and can vary even between neighboring counties. Within the Syracuse metro area, COVID-19 is growing the slowest in Madison County. There were an average of 41.8 new cases per day per 100,000 residents in Madison County during the past week, the least of the three counties in Syracuse with available data.

Case growth in the Syracuse metro area varies at the county level. In Oswego County, for example, there were an average of 69.1 new cases per day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- the most of any county in Syracuse and more than the case growth rate in Madison County.

Just as Madison County has the slowest case growth in the Syracuse area, it also has the lowest incidence of cases overall. As of October 21, there were a total of 8,620.2 confirmed cases per 100,000 residents in Madison County, the fewest of the three counties in the metro area. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 13,816.7 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In Madison County, unemployment peaked at 16.2% in April 2020. As of June 2021, the county's unemployment rate was 4.9%.

To determine the county in every metropolitan area where COVID-19 is growing the slowest, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked counties according to the average number of new daily COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents in the seven days ending October 21. To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is not seasonally adjusted.

