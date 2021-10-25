CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Is the County In the Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area Where COVID-19 Is Growing the Slowest

By Evan Comen
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cCMeU_0cbgaOAg00 After adding over 551,000 new cases throughout the last week, the U.S. now has more than 44.8 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 720,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average of 27.1 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there were an average of 28.1 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While COVID-19 has spread to nearly every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

The Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV, metro area consists of Fairfax County, Montgomery County, Prince George's County, and 22 other counties. In the past week, there were an average of 16.0 new coronavirus cases every day per 100,000 Washington residents, less than the national figure. The metro area’s average daily case growth in the most recent week is essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there were an average of 15.2 daily new cases per 100,000 Washington residents.

The spread of coronavirus depends on a variety of factors and can vary even between neighboring counties. Within the Washington-Arlington-Alexandria metro area, COVID-19 is growing the slowest in Manassas Park city, Virginia. There were an average of 1.9 new cases per day per 100,000 residents in Manassas Park city during the past week, the least of the 25 counties in Washington with available data.

Case growth in the Washington metro area varies widely at the county level. In Warren County, for example, there were an average of 51.4 new cases per day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- the most of any county in Washington and far more than the case growth rate in Manassas Park city.

While Manassas Park city has the slowest case growth in the Washington area, it does not have the lowest incidence of cases overall. As of October 21, there were a total of 7,447.3 confirmed cases per 100,000 residents in Manassas Park city, the fifth fewest of the 25 counties in the metro area. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 13,816.7 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In Manassas Park city, unemployment peaked at 11.6% in April 2020. As of June 2021, the county's unemployment rate was 4.5%.

To determine the county in every metropolitan area where COVID-19 is growing the slowest, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked counties according to the average number of new daily COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents in the seven days ending October 21. To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is not seasonally adjusted.

Click here to see all current COVID-19 data for Washington D.C.

Rank in MSA County Population New daily cases per 100,000, week ending October 21 New daily cases per 100,000, week ending October 14 Cumulative cases per 100,000 Cumulative deaths per 100,000
1 Manassas Park city 16,986 1.9 2.0 7,447.3 70.6
2 Fairfax city 23,531 2.6 2.7 2,741.1 85.0
3 Montgomery County 1,043,530 9.5 9.5 7,821.3 162.6
4 Falls Church city 14,128 11.8 7.4 3,836.4 56.6
5 Fairfax County 1,145,862 12.6 10.8 7,936.0 102.6
6 Loudoun County 395,134 13.1 12.9 8,532.5 74.4
7 Arlington County 233,464 14.3 12.4 7,867.2 115.2
8 Prince George's County 908,670 14.7 12.9 10,885.4 188.0
9 District of Columbia 692,683 16.0 17.2 9,144.9 171.1
10 Alexandria city 157,613 16.4 13.6 8,939.6 93.9
11 Charles County 159,428 17.7 20.2 8,961.4 158.7
12 Frederick County 251,422 18.3 16.1 9,486.8 148.0
13 Prince William County 461,423 21.6 19.1 11,778.3 120.3
14 Calvert County 91,511 21.7 24.6 6,094.3 110.4
15 Madison County 13,170 23.4 36.3 7,403.2 151.9
16 Manassas city 41,174 25.0 28.0 12,226.2 123.9
17 Stafford County 146,773 25.5 27.2 10,698.2 70.2
18 Clarke County 14,423 25.6 32.7 9,214.4 159.5
19 Fauquier County 69,728 29.8 30.9 9,790.9 121.9
20 Fredericksburg city 28,622 31.4 30.6 10,572.3 87.3
21 Culpeper County 51,101 35.8 30.2 12,438.1 158.5
22 Spotsylvania County 132,833 36.5 36.0 11,104.2 109.2
23 Jefferson County 56,506 37.6 38.2 11,804.1 141.6
24 Rappahannock County 7,378 39.8 31.5 7,671.5 54.2
25 Warren County 39,492 51.4 47.3 12,301.2 207.6

