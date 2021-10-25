CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vaccines

Dream of Being Taller? Leg Lengthening Surgery Is an Actual Thing

By Traci Taylor
 8 days ago
Shortstack, human armrest, midget (hate that one), vertically challenged, shorty, short stuff, ankle-biter, little person, tiny. If you've ever been called any of these things you've probably laughed and rolled your eyes but in reality, the names get a little old, don't they?. I have been called every one...

