Geoffrey Zakarian has been a part of the culinary landscape for over 30 years, according to his Food Network bio. And over the course of those three decades, Zakarian has done it all. The Iron Chef owns restaurants, he serves as a judge on the hit cooking competition show "Chopped," he has his own line of cookware, and he has even partnered with Norwegian Cruise Line to create seaworthy restaurants. You would think the co-host of "The Kitchen" would be ready to slow down and enjoy his accomplishments, but Zakarian always has something going on.

