Raymond gets hat trick as Red Wings beat Blackhawks

CHICAGO (AP) — Lucas Raymond had three goals and an assist, and the Detroit Red Wings beat the winless Chicago Blackhawks 6-3.

Tyler Bertuzzi added a goal and two assists as Detroit bounced back nicely after a 6-1 loss at Montreal on Saturday night.

Carter Rowney and Vladislav Namestnikov also scored.

Short-handed Chicago dropped to 0-5-1 in a nightmarish start for a team with playoff aspirations.

