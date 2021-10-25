Man arrested after striking a West Monroe Police Officer
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Shortly before midnight on Sunday October 24, an officer with the West Monroe Police Department was traveling on the 1800 block of Grammont Street when they were flagged down by a man.
Per the arrest report, when the officer stopped their vehicle they were approached by 46-year-old Troy Davis. As Davis approached the officer's vehicle, he reportedly said "what's up man?" and then struck the officer in the face with an open hand.
After striking the officer, Davis reportedly began to walk away, shouting “f**k the police”.
Troy Davis was arrested and booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center on one count of Battery of a Police Officer.
