CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Burrow, Chase lead way as Bengals dominate Ravens

By By NOAH TRISTER AP Sports Writer
WKBN
WKBN
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01rIdt_0cbgVnrQ00

BALTIMORE (AP) — Ja’Marr Chase caught Joe Burrow’s pass over the middle, avoided two players diving at his legs and spun past another defender into the clear.

If that passing tandem progresses the way Cincinnati hopes, Sunday’s long touchdown against Baltimore might be remembered as the moment the rest of the league had to take the Bengals seriously as contenders.

From fishing boat to football star: 3rd-string running back is Cleveland Browns hero after ‘outstanding’ night

“We’re starting to earn respect,” coach Zac Taylor said.

Burrow threw for a career-high 416 yards and three touchdowns, including that pivotal 82-yarder to Chase in the third quarter, and the Bengals won their AFC North showdown against the Ravens in style, pulling away in the second half for a 41-17 victory.

The Bengals (5-2) drew even with the Ravens (5-2) atop the division, a sign that Burrow and Chase might be ahead of schedule in turning around this struggling franchise. The former LSU teammates were too much for Baltimore to handle, and Cincinnati’s offense moved the ball pretty easily from the middle of the second quarter to the finish.

Chase had eight catches for 201 yards, easily the most productive performance of his impressive debut season. He broke Speedy Thomas’ franchise rookie record of 177 yards receiving, set in a 1969 game at Denver.

“We’ve got so many weapons, the defense is playing great ball right now,” Chase said. “I think the sky is the limit for us.”

The blowout win probably quieted some of the external skepticism about Cincinnati’s solid start, although Taylor felt the Bengals had been playing well for a while. They’d already won a road game within the division last month against Pittsburgh.

“I feel like it started before this,” Taylor said. “These are kind of things we needed to check off. This team has really taken it to us the last several times.”

The Bengals snapped a five-game losing streak against the Ravens. Baltimore’s three most recent wins in the series were by a combined score of 114-19.

Lamar Jackson threw for 257 yards and ran for 88, but he was sacked five times as the Ravens lost for the first time since their opener at Las Vegas. Jackson found Marquise Brown for a 39-yard touchdown in the third quarter that put Baltimore up 17-13, but the Ravens’ only lead of the game was brief.

Burrow needed only four plays to put Cincinnati back in front on a 32-yard strike to C.J. Uzomah. After a Baltimore punt, he connected with Chase on his long TD to make it a 10-point lead.

Chase came into the week with a league-best five catches of 40 yards or longer. Nobody was going to run him down on this one after he made three Ravens miss.

Joe Mixon made it 34-17 with a 21-yard run in the fourth, and Samaje Perine added a 46-yarder.

“Congratulations to the Bengals. They came into a division game on the road and played great,” Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. “We were beaten soundly.”

The Ravens have started a season 5-1 four times, but never 6-1.

Burrow, the second-year quarterback taken No. 1 in last year’s draft, has thrown for at least two touchdowns in every game this season.

“He played a great game today. This might have been his best game as a pro,” Ravens defensive lineman Calais Campbell said. “We made it hard on him early, he made some adjustments and did what he was able to do. His playmakers made plays for him, too.”

Burrow found Uzomah for a 55-yard TD in the second quarter to put the Bengals up 10-3, but Baltimore immediately drove for a 1-yard scoring run by Devonta Freeman.

Burrow guided Cincinnati on a 63-yard drive in the last couple minutes of the half. The Bengals managed only a field goal, but the ease with which they went down the field was a sign of things to come.

“After that, we came into the locker room, and it was like, we got ’em now,” Burrow said. “We’re rolling, we’re seeing things better and we’re making plays, so after that, we knew what was going to happen.”

AT THE TOP

Chase now has 754 yards receiving, the most for a player through the first seven games of his career since the AFL-NFL merger.

STREAK BROKEN

One thing that didn’t go Cincinnati’s way: The Bengals lost the opening coin toss for the first time in a while. Cincinnati had won 11 straight tosses — nine pregame and two at the start of overtimes — before Sunday.

INJURY

Ravens RT Patrick Mekari left in the second quarter with an ankle injury.

UP NEXT

Bengals: Cincinnati travels to play the New York Jets next Sunday.

Ravens: Baltimore has next week off before hosting Minnesota on Nov. 7.

___

Follow Noah Trister at https://twitter.com/noahtrister

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NFL Fans Are Calling For A Referee To Be Suspended

NFL fans want a referee to be suspended for a ridiculous unnecessary roughness penalty during the final minutes of the New York Jets vs. Cincinnati Bengals game. The Jets beat the Bengals, 34-31, on Sunday afternoon. Led by quarterback Mike White, New York pulled off an upset against Cincinnati at MetLife Stadium.
NFL
russellstreetreport.com

Flacco on The Move, Again

I was somewhat amused by the (1-5) Jets trade for 36-year-old Joe Flacco. What’s the point?. It’s not as if Joe is going to bring the Jets back from the dead. It’s not as if the Super Bowl 47 MVP is the most willing mentor to a young quarterback. He’s not really interested in that sort of thing. He’s never been a quarterback that anyone would label, “cerebral”. He’s even on record dismissing the complexities of the game as overrated – that it’s not rocket science. And that in part has always been the rub for me when it comes to Flacco.
NFL
nfltraderumors.co

Ravens Announce Three Roster Moves

The Baltimore Ravens announced they signed TE Eric Tomlinson to the team’s practice squad and placed LB Malik Harrison on the non-football injury list. The Ravens also placed OT Andre Smith on the practice squad injured list. The full practice squad now includes:. T Adrian Ealy (Suspended) QB Trace McSorley.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
baltimorenews.net

Bengals Rookie Ja'Marr Chase Explodes on Ravens Defense

In the week leading up to the game, Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey said Bengals rookie wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase was making the NFL "look easy." That didn't change Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium. Cincinnati's young star exploded for eight catches for 201 yards in his first game at M&T Bank Stadium.
NFL
Bengals.com

What Zac Taylor, Joe Burrow And The Bengals Said After The 41-17 Win Over The Ravens

(on quite a different result from last year) "It's a different team. We're allowed to build and improve, and we just have a different mentality right now. We've done a lot of different things to get to this position, and I've given out a lot of tough speeches over time about great things to come and [to] keep working. And you hope and pray that the team believes in that. That's the foundation of what we're building, and this is the result. This is their moment. Everything we've talked about, we've earned. We're starting to earn respect, but we still have a long way to go. Just winning one road game against a divisional opponent, that's what you have to do if you want to compete in this league. We have a long way to go, but I'm really proud of the collective team effort. This was a complete game today by all three phases, and that's what we need to come on the road to Baltimore with and beat them."
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zac Taylor
Person
Ja'marr Chase
247Sports

Joe Burrow after Bengals beat Ravens: 'Gets way louder in the SEC than in any of these NFL stadiums'

<div id="embedVideoContainer_10676470" class="embedVideo" data-values="id=459d910d-b9bc-479f-8e08-bbc9016aa01a&channel=nfl&key=10676470&prismId=459d910d-b9bc-479f-8e08-bbc9016aa01a"></div>. <p><b><a href="//247sports.com/Player/Joe-Burrow-36575" target="_blank">Joe Burrow</a></b> is leading the resurgence of the Cincinnati Bengals. The 2020 No. 1 overall draft pick led a 41-17 statement road win over the Baltimore Ravens Sunday to improve his team to 5-2 and put them atop the AFC North.</p>. <p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Baltimore...
NFL
pressboxonline.com

Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase Reminds Qadry Ismail Of This Old Ravens Foe

After the Ravens’ 41-17 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals Oct. 24, former Ravens receiver Qadry Ismail compared Bengals star rookie wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase to an old foe. Ismail, 50, was drafted by the Minnesota Vikings in the second round of the 1993 NFL Draft. From there, Ismail played for the Vikings (1993-1996), Miami Dolphins (1997) and New Orleans Saints (1998) before playing in Baltimore (1999-2001) and winning Super Bowl XXXV.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bengals#Jets#American Football#Ap#Afc North#Lsu
profootballnetwork.com

Allen Robinson, Damien Harris are 2 players teams should trade at the NFL trade deadline

Sometimes, it’s difficult to face reality. Teams like the Chicago Bears or the New England Patriots, for example, might feel as though they’re on the fringes of playoff contention. But as postseason hopes dwindle, it makes sense for those clubs to evaluate what they could get for players like Allen Robinson and Damien Harris, respectively. Let’s look at five players that should be traded before the NFL trade deadline hits on November 2.
NFL
The Baltimore Sun

Seven takeaways from the Ravens’ first seven games of the 2021 season

With the Ravens coming off their bye week, it’s time to review seven things we’ve learned from their first seven games. The Ravens are more dependent than ever on Lamar Jackson. Jackson 4.0 is the quarterback his sharpest critics defied him to become. He’s the NFL’s most aggressive downfield passer, easily leading the league in air yards per attempt and completion, according to the league’s ...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WKBN

WKBN

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy