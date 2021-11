The challenges of work as we once knew them have, in the past two decades (not just two years), been amplified beyond our ability to recognize a clear or durable path to solving them. Before you read on, pause for a moment and consider that assertion. Consider how much it describes your own work environment. The fact is, no matter who you are or what organization or sector you work in, it's a pretty sure bet that this statement about work is a statement of fact. The question is this: Do you see it as a problem or an opportunity?

TECHNOLOGY ・ 1 DAY AGO